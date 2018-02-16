How the bicycle might look 100 years from now

The first bicycle was produced over 200 years ago – how will the design of pedal-powered two-wheeled machines progress in 100 years' time?

The first two-wheeled cycles appeared over 200 years ago, and since then they have evolved into the bicycles that we know and love today.

Though some aspects of bicycle design have altered considerably in the past few decades – notably in frame material and electronics – some aspects are remarkably similar to those early machines from two centuries ago.

So, how will bicycles evolve in the next 100 years? We asked Cycling Weekly readers to give us their predictions.

What do you think the bicycle will be like in 100 years’ time? Let us know in the comment section below.

Just like phones, televisions, fridges, kettles, cars… Will be like the smart lawn mowers which people who are too lazy to mow their lawn use. You’ll put on your 3D glasses and sit on your smart couch eating synthetic food and go for a virtual cycle. Why? Because who’d want to cycle a bike? Don’t allow this to happen. We’re the creators of technology. We have destroyed our lives in a technobubble.

Maurice Ouille

It will be a luxury of the past.

Carlos Sanchez

Graphene frames that conduct electricity and not only give real-time biometrics and performance numbers and do everything electronically, but also ping vehicle radars and charge your phone.

Tom Middaugh

When the UCI stops creating these development-hating rules, things will change. The bike weight issue, rider position, disc brakes… The development potential is there to have a superbike, but the interest is not because pros are mandated to ride a bike that fits strict parameters.

Damon Eppler

Continuously variable transmission. Adaptive aero and position based on power output and wind conditions. We’ll probably still get punctures though.

Paul Oz

Two wheels, frame. You know, the usual stuff.

Simon McCormack

Probably non-existent as driverless cars won’t even spot us, and if they do their judgement will probably be programmed that cyclists are disposable!

Neil Simpson

Biodegradable.

Mark Croft

One of the great things about bikes is that they haven’t changed very much. The modern geometry of the so-called ‘safety bicycle’, i.e. the equal wheel, diamond shaped frame is fairly similar now to when it was invented in the 1880s. The components and materials have improved, but the basic design remains the same. I, for one, hope they don’t change all that much.

Oliver Neilson

We will have riderless bicycles. Everyone will be able to participate in the Tour de France via an app on their smartphone.

Neil Jackman

Y-frame made from nanotube/graphene equivalent. CVT style infinite gearing, contained internal drivetrain, solid tyres, single-sided fork and possibly rear, wireless electronic braking.

Cody Clark

Frames will have adaptable hinges that allow the geometry to change in response to speed, power and torque, lowering the centre of gravity and adapting chain length automatically to supply optimal power transmission.

Wayne Walker