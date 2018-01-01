Tour Down Under live TV guide

Here's how and where to watch live video of the Tour Down Under

The opening race of the WorldTour calendar starts on January 16 and runs for six stages. The Tour Down Under is the first chance for riders to test their form and see what they need to work on ahead of the Spring Classics.

For those of us desperate for the season to start again, the Tour Down Under provides the first chance to see transferred riders on their new teams and get a glimpse of everyone in some degree of new kit.

>>> Tour Down Under 2018: Latest news, info and reports

The news isn’t good for British viewers, as there is no live coverage of the 2018 TDU on TV and no highlights to catch up on either. This leaves just the official TDU Tracker app, available for iOS and Android devices, on which to follow the action.

>>> Tour Down Under 2018: Stage by stage guide

We will also have regular reports and photos from the race so be sure to keep updated with our Tour Down Under coverage.

Tour Down Under official tracker app

You can catch up on live coverage of the TDU via the race’s official app. In addition to some video and text commentary, this features GPS tracking data. The app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.