Tweets of the week: Callum Skinner, Bryan Coquard, Tao Geoghegan Hart, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Callum Skinner, Bryan Coquard, Tao Geoghegan Hart, and more.

1. This guy is now our tip for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

2. Oliver Naesen really loves the cobbles

3. It’s all fun and games at Bahrain-Merida

4. Even faster than Adam Blythe’s 3T Strada

5. Alex Howes has an unusual favourite piece of cycling kit

6. Ben ‘The Ninja’ Swift

7. Phil Gaimon needs a few more mates

8. Alex Dowsett’s just showing off with his knowledge of francophone countries

9. To be fair Tao, it’s not always that nice

10. The GB track team aren’t the most sociable bunch

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.

