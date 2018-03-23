Tweets of the week: Simon Clarke, Bradley Wiggins, Alejandro Valverde and Romain Bardet

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Bradley Wiggins, Alejandro Valverde, Brent Bookwalter, Callum Skinner and Romain Bardet.

1. An Astana rider turns up a bit late for the start of E3 Harelbeke and does a quick about-turn

2. Alejandro Valverde looked to be having fun as he took a look at a key climb for the Volta a Catalunya

3. Although Romain Bardet wasn’t happy

4. Brent Bookwalter comments on finish line appearances

5. We’ve seen more complicated stem notes…

6. Callum Skinner embracing his mentoring role ahead of the Commonwealth Games

7. Petr Vakoc is on the road to recovery

8. Bradley Wiggins gets out in a boat

9. There’s not much action for the first few hours of Milan-San Remo, so Quick-Step Floors used it to give a few history lessons…

10. Pizza in the back of an ambulance, with a fractured spine

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.