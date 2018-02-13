Two arrested in connection with death of cyclist after road collision in Hertfordshire

Nicolas Keeler involved in collision with car in early hours of Sunday morning as he was cycling back from a night shift at work

Two people have been arrested after the death of a cyclist as a result of a collision in Aldenham, Hertfordshire, on Sunday.

Cyclist Nicolas Keeler, 44, died at the scene after the collision with a car on Radlett Road, near High Cross, on Sunday at around 12.40am. He was cycling back from a shift at the Just Eat call centre in Borehamwood.

A 41-year-old man from Watford and a 25-year-old woman from Wilsden have both been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both have since been released.

Hertforshire Police reports that both Keeler and the occupants of the car were travelling in the same direction through Aldenham towards Watford.

An initial report in the Watford Observer said that the driver of the car had left the scene and it was being treated as a hit-and-run case. Subsequently, the two arrests were made.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or information.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the circumstances leading up to the incident and has not already spoken to police to get in touch,” said investigating officer, Sergeant Martin Kemp.

“Any information you provide could prove to be crucial to our investigation.”

Information can be passed to the police by telephoning Hertfordshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference ‘ISR 39 of February 11’ or online at www.herts.police.uk/report.