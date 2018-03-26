UK Cycling Events teams up with Altura to launch sportive series

UK Cycling Events has partnered with Yorkshire-based clothing brand, Altura, to launch a new road sportive series for the 2018 season.

The Altura Road Series brings together five popular rides already on the UK Cycling Events calendar between April and September, including the fast-selling Altura Le Classique, one of the most popular overseas one-day bike trips in May.

If a taste of rural France doesn’t inspire your cycling appetite, all remaining four rides which make up the series offer a chance to experience riding some of the UK’s most attractive regions, from an early-season test in the rolling hills of Cumbria to a stunning mid-summer challenge through the Malverns.

Upcoming sportives in the 2018 Altura Road Series:

Sun 15 April: Altura Forest of Bowland – Milnthorpe, Cumbria

Sun 13 May: Altura Le Classique – Dover to France

Sat 23 June: Altura Malvern Mad Hatter – Three Counties Showground, Malvern

Sun 22 July: Altura Nottinghamshire Wheeler – Southwell, Nottinghamshire

Sun 23 Sept: Altura Fell Beast – Carlisle, Cumbria

Stuart Howarth, Altura Head of Marketing, believes the Altura Road Series offers five of the most exciting sportives this year.

“At Altura we ensure our products offer performance and comfort and encourage people to get out on their bikes and explore the world around them. The Altura Road Series features five picturesque rides across the summer, giving our consumers the opportunity to put our fantastic collection to the test, no matter the conditions.”

With more than 70 events on the calendar this year, Natalie Hicks, UK Cycling Events Manager, says riders can expect to benefit from Altura’s experience producing cycling apparel.

“Choosing the right clothing can often mean the difference between a good or bad experience on the bike, so we hope that riders will enjoy the benefits from Altura’s expertise as an established clothing brand.

“Altura exist to improve ride experience so we’ve brought together a selection of our most unique events to the Altura Road Series. Among the stunning landscapes, riders can expect plenty of good challenges, so be prepared!’’

All events will include three ride distances to suit different abilities – short, standard and epic. Riders can also expect well-signed routes, feed stations along the route with support from official nutrition provider SIS, on the day mechanical support from Lezyne, and the option to buy a post-ride massage from Six Physio.

To book your place on the Altura Road Series, visit www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk

To discover more about Altura, visit www.altura.co.uk