Watch: Thief brazenly pinches bike in broad daylight, making light work of the lock (video)

South Wales Police appeal for information on the identity of a Cardiff bike thief caught on CCTV

Cannondale Trax 4 bike stolen from outside Sport Wales #Cardiff yesterday. Recognise him? Pls call us on 101 ref *383250 pic.twitter.com/rAWjmPPp2u — SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) October 4, 2017

Police in Cardiff have released CCTV footage of a brazen thief stealing a mountain bike in the Welsh capital on Tuesday.

The clear footage shows a man dressed in a cap approaching bike secured outside Sport Wales, Cardiff. He picks out the bike that he wants to steal, and then stands next to it, looking around to see whether he will be spotted as he pretends to check his pockets.

He then produces a pair of cutters out of his bag, and proceeds to make light work of the cable lock securing the Cannondale Trax 4 to the bike stand.

The thief then gives himself time to pick up the pieces of the cut lock and take them with him, as he rides off on the Cannondale.

From approaching the bike to cutting the lock and riding off on it, it takes the thief just 30 seconds.

In response to the video, several Twitter users pointed out the shocking ineffectiveness of the cable lock.

South Wales Police Cardiff are appealing for information on the identity of the thief after publishing the CCTV footage online. Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference *383250.