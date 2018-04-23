World Cycling Revival festival celebrates vintage cycling at Herne Hill in June

Three-day vintage cycling festival over June 14-16 boasts authentic vintage racing, music and food, plus star riders and guest speakers

The World Cycling Revival is a three-day event celebrating vintage cycling held at the iconic Herne Hill Velodrome in London over June 14-16 2018.

Organisers of the event say that it will be “the greatest celebration of the bicycle the world has ever seen” involving all aspects of cycling to celebrate 200 years of the bicycle.

There will be racing on the Herne Hill track – the venue built for the 1948 Olympic Games that has recently benefited from an extensive restoration and refurbishment.

Track champions Ed Clancy, François Pervis and Azizulhasni Awang will take part in a vintage Japanese keirin. And – for many a highlight of the festival – cycling legend Graeme Obree will celebrate his Hour record on a recreated model of his Old Faithful bike.



World Cycling Revival event map – click to enlarge

There is also a Penny Farthing race, Brompton race, cycling polo and an Oxford vs Cambridge varsity track match.

Fans of cycling history will be able to browse several exhibitions and listen to interviews with guest speakers, cyclists and historians in conversation with TV presenter Ned Boulting.

Plus, there is authentic vintage live music, food, drink and fashion stalls.

Everyone attending the festival is invited to join in with the historic theme by dressing in suitable attire.

‘Early bird’ tickets start at £39 and are available from www.cyclingrevival.com.

Herne Hill Velodrome is situated at 104 Burbage Road, Herne Hill, London UK, SE24 9HE.

The event runs from Thursday, June 14 to Saturday, June 16, starting at 11.30am each day and finishing at 8pm.