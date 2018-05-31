PEdAL ED launches its first women’s clothing range

10 items make up the new range

The Japanese clothing brand that has sponsored the Transcontinental Race since 2013 has launched its first women’s range.

The 10 item line up from PEdAL ED includes jerseys, bibshorts and base layers poised to support cyclists from all over the world as they take on adventures on two wheels.

The kit was designed in Japan, and is a summer collection, which PEdAL ED say is “designed to provide the best possible transaction between a woman’s body, her bike and the road”

The brand says it worked closely with pro riders, long distance experts and passionate amateurs to create the products.

The jersey options are the Hane Lightweight jersey (£135) – which aims to offer high stretch in a breathable and lightweight fabric, whilst the Kawa Essential jersey (£110) uses ‘Sensitive® fabric’ for a more relaxed style.

The Tsuki bibshorts (£160) provide four way stretch, a breathable upper and Elastic Interface chamois. The Shizen shorts (£140) are called bibshorts, but come without braces and are the more entry level of the two options – though they still use a quality Cytech pad and come with ‘Oval back support’ for comfort in the saddle.

For those days when rain is on the cards, the Vesper jacket (£95) is a packable layer that weighs in at 46 grams and can be stuffed into a pocket whilst out of use, boasting mesh side panels that aim to provide both breathability and improved fit.

There’s two base layer choices to go underneath – the Hada merino sleeveless (£43) is designed to be a versatile choice that keeps riders warm and dry, whilst the Woman Ultra Light Baselayer (£37) is a mesh construction for the warmest of days.

Of course, these days no cycling outfit is finished off without the appropriate socks, and there’s a collection of Yurei regular socks to top it all off.