Bianchi Oltre XR3 gets a disc brake option

Now you can get disc brakes on Bianchi’s aero machine

Bianchi says that it’s introduced the Oltre XR3 Disc to add increased braking power and improved modulation over rim brakes on its aero road bike. Like the majority of newer disc brake road bikes, the Oltre XR3 uses flat mount calipers and 12mm thru-axles. Bianchi says that it’s compatible with 140mm and 160mm rotors.

Bianchi launched the rim brake Oltre XR3 just under a year ago. It brought the brand’s Countervail technology to an aero machine at a lower price point than its premium Oltre XR4.

Bianchi targets the disc brake Oltre XR3 at those wanting to ride in all weather conditions – so it should work well for UK riders. In adding discs, it’s also upped the clearance, so that the frame can now take wider tyres up to 28mm wide, which Bianchi says adds comfort and grip to the ride.

Countervail was originally developed to reduce vibration in military helicopters and has been used by NASA. It uses a layer of patented carbon infused with viscoelastic resin to reduce vibration by a claimed 80% over undamped carbon. It’s used by Bianchi on its premium bikes like the Oltre XR4, the Specialissima and the Infinito CV, used by Team LottoNL-Jumbo.

At the moment, there’s only one spec level for the Oltre XR3 Disc, which will come kitted out with Shimano Ultegra Hydro semi-compact 52/36 groupset, an 11-28 cassette and 28mm Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ tyres.

The Oltre XR3 frame is a mix of high and medium modulus carbon fibre. Bianchi claims a weight of 1150g for a size 55 frame, which sits in the middle of the 47cm to 61cm size range. There’s internal cable routing with the front brake hose routed through the fork leg.