Canyon Experience weekend takes place at Mercedes Benz World on March 24 and 25

A chance to see and ride Canyon’s 2018 range

If you want to see Canyon’s 2018 bike line-up in the flesh, you’ll have a chance over the weekend of March 24 and 25. It’s the first such event that the powerhouse German brand behind Movistar Team and Katusha-Alpecin has held in the UK.

The event takes place at Mercedes Benz World at Brooklands in Surrey. It’s not too far from the M25 and has plenty of on site parking. It’s also free to enter.

Canyon says that it will have over 40 bikes, both road-going and MTB, on display, including some of its historic and concept bikes.

According to Nick Allen, Canyon’s UK marketing manager, “Because of the size of the space, we’re able to offer Canyon fans and potential customers the opportunity to get up close with a huge range of our 2018 bikes and check out iconic bikes from Canyon’s history.”

As well as the display of bikes there will also be an exhibition of photographs marking 11 years of Canyon’s presence in the pro peloton, as documented by Tino Pohlmann. And Canyon will be presenting a two day programme of talks on stage, with contributions from Canyon’s riders and engineers.

You can pre-register your interest at canyon.com/contests/experienceUK, which will also automatically enter you into a prize draw to win a Canyon bike valued at up to £1300.

And you’ll have the chance to test ride a selection of Canyon bikes yourself, with a demo tent in place on both days.