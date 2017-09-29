Check out Hope’s colour shifting carbon: coming to your bike soon?

Component maker gets colour changing tech from Manchester University

Ever wished you could change the colour of your bike or components easily? Well, pretty soon you may be able to turn a dial on your bars and give your bike a whole new look instantly, thanks to tech that Hope is working on with Manchester University.

Together, they’ve developed a new resin that can be used in prepreg carbon fibre sheets. It conducts electricity and when a current is applied, the resin rapidly changes through a range of colours.

Hope says that it’s planning to use the new material in its carbon handlebars in the near future. It says that initially a small battery in a specially adapted bar end plug will power the change. But its goal is to use the battery that powers electronic groupsets, such Shimano Ultegra Di2 and SRAM eTap, to provide current to the resin.

There’s a lot of expertise in carbon materials at Manchester University: researchers there discovered wonder material graphene too.

So it may be that it won’t be too long before we see Chris Froome’s bike immediately turn yellow when he takes the lead in the Tour de France. And just as quickly revert to standard Sky black if he has a bad day.