Cycling Weekly partners with Le Col to launch new custom kit

Cycling Weekly has partnered with Le Col to produce a line of custom clothing

We’re pleased to officially announce Cycling Weekly and Le Col’s clothing partnership for the 2018 season.

Together, CW and Le Col have produced custom kit that our editorial team will wear throughout the season, and will be featured across both the website and the Cycling Weekly YouTube channel.

The kit is the same as that raced in by Team Wiggins.

In particular, the CW team has been supplied with the summer collection, including the short sleeve jersey and bib shorts, but also a long sleeve jersey and a range of accessories including warmers. For the first time the CW kit will also be available to purchase by the public – more details on that to follow.

Le Col said of the partnership: “We’re delighted to work with Cycling Weekly on their 2018 performance cycling range”

“With an unrivalled heritage and reputation for integrity in the cycling world, Cycling Weekly had a clear vision for their new kit and we’ve used our product and design knowledge in producing professional level collections to deliver pro team level performance.”

Simon Collis, Time Inc. UK’s Editor-in-chief of sports and sobbies said: “We’re excited to be starting our new partnership with Le Col, who have delivered a really stylish and high quality kit for the Cycling Weekly team.

“Le Col’s kit is at the forefront of innovation and performance and we can’t wait to get started with using it in our videos on the Cycling Weekly YouTube channel and cyclingweekly.com”.

Le Col was founded in 2011 by Yanto Barker, a former professional cyclist, who now heads up a team of the industry’s best designers creating class leading cycling clothing. Previously, our editorial team have awarded the Le Col HC jacket our Editor’s Choice award and cannot wait to start riding in the custom kit.