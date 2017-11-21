Best Black Friday deals at Merlin, ProBikeKit, Backcountry and more – up to 50% off

We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals at the major online retailers

Need to upgrade some parts? Or perhaps you just need to jazz up your wardrobe a touch?

Either way, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain, and we’ve done the leg work and rounded up seven great deals from the online retailers.

Shimano 105 chainset was $166, now £74

Shimano 105 has long been considered the workhorse of the Japanese comapany’s groupsets. It’s tough without being too heavy, which makes it the perfect groupset for a second bike or a new build.

Buy now: Shimano 105 at Merlin Cycles for $166

Castelli Diluvio cycling shoe cover was $44.33, now $18.83

A great bit of protection from the elements, these Castelli Diluvio shoe covers are made from warm insulating neoprene that will definitely keep the worst of it out.

Buy now: Castelli Diluvio cycling shoe cover at Merlin Cycles for $18.83

Castelli Riparo cycling rain jacket was $149, now $82

Super packable yet super waterproof, the Riparo is a great option to have stuffed in the back of your jersey pocket on a winters day. Its waterproof membrane is nice and breathable and its zip and seams are completely sealed.

Buy now: Castelli Riparo cycling rain jacket at Merlin Cycles for $82

Smith Overtake helmet was $250, now $85

The funky straw like construction of the Smith Overtake helmet gives ventilation and most importantly, additional protection.

What’s more, it’s wind tunnel tested and has an ergonomic fit system.

Buy now: Smith Overtake helmet at Backcountry for $85

Vittoria Corsa G+ road tyre twin pack (plus latex tubes) was $147, now $79.99

This is a serious bargain bundle, featuring two Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres as well as a couple of latex tubes to run them with for just $79.99.

The Vittoria Corsa G+ is without a doubt one of the best tyres going. It’s tough thanks to its graphene make up, but also fast rolling and never grabby.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ road tyre twin pack at ProBikeKit for $79.00

High5 hydration tablets was $9.49, now $3.49

Stock up on High5 hydration and be ready for your next big ride or event. All flavours were still available at time of writing, so you can cherry pick (heh) your favourites.

Buy now: High5 hydration tablets at ProBikeKit for $3.49

Lifeline Magentic Turbo Trainer was $135, now $68

Buy now: Lifeline Magnetic turbo trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for $68

Keep training this winter whatever the weather with this Lifeline magnetic turbo trainer. It has six resistance settings, but partner these with you gearing and you’ll get even more customisable workouts.