Cyber Monday 2017 UK cycling deals: how to find the best discounts

Cyber Monday will see an extension of the crazy discounts offered on Black Friday, here's our guide to the best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Retailers have long since extended their discounts after Black Friday, across the weekend and on to ‘Cyber Monday’. The idea being that shoppers would raid the stores over the weekend in person, then log on to shop during their [extended] lunch breaks at work on Monday.

The event itself is similar to Black Friday, with retailers releasing deals throughout the day.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 27.

Want deals now?

Some of the best deals so far…

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on the November 27, which marks the perfect opportunity to do that last little bit Christmas shopping.

What is Cyber Monday?

Well, to be honest, it’s largely an extension of Black Friday. The lines blur a little, but you can expect the deals to continue from Black Friday (24th Nov) over the Saturday and Sunday and on to Cyber Monday.

Here in the UK, the phenomenon is quite recent, and is best associate with enormous tech discounts. However, there is actually loads of opportunities to snap up awesome cycling deals.

As you might expect, since the explosion of internet shopping, events such as Cyber Monday have become enormously popular.

In fact, Cyber Monday last year saw British shoppers spend a mind boggling £1.8 billion, and £5.8 billion in the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday cycling deals?

With numerous online cycling retailers, cyclists in the UK are well set to benefit from the American tradition. Last year, Evans Cycles, Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle and many more offered up big discounts on loads of cool cycling kit.

It’s a “tradition” that obviously works in favour of the retailers because they can get rid of the remnants of this year’s stock before taking on 2018’s produce.

When will the Cyber Monday deals be available

Most retailers do a pretty good job of sign posting their cyber monday cycling deals. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the discounts start at 00.01 on Monday morning.

As we mentioned earlier, the lines are increasingly blurring, whatever deals happen over the weekend, the chances are they’ll double on actual Cyber Monday.

Announcements will be made on both the retailers own websites and through their social media channels. To help you wade through the onslaught of real deals and pseudo-deals, we’ll be updating this page with the very best deals and information so be sure to check back.

Cyber Monday shopping tips

Cyber Monday will be manic, you’ll be bombarded by deals and it’ll be tempting just to fork out the cash right away. However, chances are you’ll blow a load of cash and leave with products you necessarily didn’t want.

To best protect your bank balance, follow these tips…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Know what you want… and budget!

Cyber Monday will be filled with genuinely excellent discounts, but there will also be a fair amount of chaff.

Knowing products, and knowing what you want to purchase will be an enormous asset on the day and stop you getting side tracked by the kit you don’t need. In turn, it’ll go a long way to stopping you over spending.

Chances are some of the discounts will be same as those kicking around before the day anyway.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday, by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.