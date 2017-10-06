The best turbo trainer deals: Up to 50% off indoor training tools

We've looked through the online retailers and found the best deals on turbo trainers, from the likes of Evans Cycles, Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle and more

So, the inevitable has finally happened and autumn has arrived, which means it’s time to start looking for the best turbo trainer deals.

Happily, we’ve already done the hard work for you and found a great selection of trainers – some with almost 50% off!

Best turbo trainer deals: CycleOps Magneto trainer £199 £141

The trainer’s resistance increases as your pedal cadence increases, meaning there’s a nice natural resistance build up, and also no faffing around with a manual resistance lever.

CycleOps Classic Virtual Trainer £774 £449

The CycleOps Classic is a serious training machine, capable of giving out over 1000w resistance and simulating slopes up to 10%. It comes with Bluetooth and ANT+ connections as well as its own training software.

Elite Qubo Digital Smart B+ turbo trainer £324 £279

Smart training is where it’s at nowadays, all the kids are doing it. The elite Qubo has ANT+ wireless and Bluetooth Smart transition.

Kinetic road machine II smart trainer £350 £274

Get smarter with the Kinetic road machine II, which comes with an inbuilt watt meter and can connect with the likes of Zwift and Sufferfest with the right ANT+ kit.

Elite Chrono Mag turbo trainer £149 £75

This is a great trainer (especially at this price!) for those looking to jump into the world of turbo training. Or perhaps you just want to get on the Zwift band wagon on the cheap?

Lifeline Magnetic turbo trainer £99 £53

Another simple option for a training turbo, but at almost half price it’s a total steal. Six stages of resistance make this a simple but tough choice.

Tacx Blue Matic folding magnetic trainer £139 £111

It might be simple, but it’s super smooth and no nonsense, which can often make the business of getting down to training so much simpler.

10 positions of resistance make this a great training weapon when the weather is miserable.