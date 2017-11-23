Black Friday deals at Wiggle: Castelli, Shimano Ultegra R8000 and more

Wiggle is releasing new Black Friday deals every week, in the lead up to the big day

Wiggle unveiled its Black Friday deals at the dawn of November, promising further offers would be released in the lead up to the big day.

Black Friday has become larger and longer lasting every year – and sometimes it’s hard to pick out the genuinely good deals amongst the range of so-so offers.

There’s now offers arriving on the site every Thursday – and we’re now on week three.

Spend and Save offer

As well as the discounts on items, Wiggle has added a spend and save offer – spend £100 to save £15, or £200 to save £40 – these are applied by using the codes SAVE15 and SAVE40.

Best Black Friday deals at Wiggle

Here’s a look at what Wiggle has on offer at the moment – we’ll keep updating this page as the month of November marches on…

Shimano Ultegra R8000 11 Speed Groupset – was £1099.99 now £624.99

The new Ultegra R8000 groupset was hotly anticipated – but it’s already been price slashed and is now available at some pretty jaw dropping prices.

Vredestein Fortezza Senso All Weather Clincher Road Tyre – was 46.95, now £10.33

An all weather competition tyre, with TriComp technology that performs in wet and dry conditions. Low rolling resistance, with a Curve Control System which provides durability and exceptional ride quality in the corners.

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 Jersey – was £130, now £65

Perfetto is Italian for ‘perfect’ and this jersey aims to be the ideal wind and water resistant option out there. The reduction applies to the black version.

Castelli Procaccini Wool Long Sleeve Base Layer – was £110, now £22

Temperatures have certainly dropped over the last few days – but a long sleeved, wool base layer can keep you much more comfortable for longer. This one from Wiggle is down to just £22 if you go for red or ‘mirage’ (grey). Nuyarn performance wool fabric is mixed with 15% nylon for greater softness and durability.

POC Do Blade cycling sunglasses – was £180, now £75

Challenging the top dogs in cycling sunglasses, Oakley, POC has been creeping up in popularity in recent years. These Do Blade glasses feature Polycarbonate lenses which are ideal for variable to bright light conditions and optimised for road riding. The lenses here were designed by Carl Zeiss, who is recognised as an expert in optical lens production.

Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey – was £150, now £75

The Castelli Gabba is basically the best water resistant race jersey in the business. It’s lightweight, breathable, but keeps the worst of the rain off – and no brand has been able to knock it off the top step of the podium yet. Wiggle has the short sleeve (to be paired with arm warmers) version reduced to £75 in a range of colours – Surf Blue (pictured), Anthracite (grey) and Black – with some slighter lesser reductions on other colours too.

Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey – was £140, now £70

The iconic rain jersey in a women’s cut, down to £70 across the spectrum – Red, Laguna (light blue), Surf Blue and Black.

Vittoria Rubino Pro Folding Clincher Tyre – was £23.50, now £11.75

Winter is here – and if you’ve not changed your tyres over it’s definitely time. The Vittoria Rubino Pro tyres feel fast enough that it won’t seem like a major sacrifice, but are durable and puncture resistant enough that you shouldn’t be suffering too many unplanned stops. The reduction is across 23c and 25c options.

GT Grade Carbon Tiagra 2017 Adventure Road Bike – was £1699.99, now £999.99

Adventure Road Bikes have proved hugely popular this year – and the GT Grade Carbon model comes with all the features you’d expect – hydraulic disc brakes, Clement Strada Ush tyres in 32c and an endurance geo designed for the ‘long haul’.

GT Grade Carbon 105 – 2017 Adventure Road Bike – was £2399.99, now £1349.99

Live the sound of the above, but want a little bit more when it comes to spec? The Carbon Shimano 105 option has been price dropped too, and it comes in this pretty rad black/green dress code – too.

Fizik Arione R3 Team Edition – Cannondale – was £144.99, now £99.99

The Arione is Fizik’s saddle for riders with a flexible spin. It weighs in at 220g in a size regular (130mm), and is also available in a wider 140mm option. This set comes in Cannondale colours, with a matching ICS compatible mudguard.

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra – was £43, now £21.50

Ok, not one for all of our readers – but our female followers will know that 1) Good sports bra’s are expensive 2) Shock Absorber is the absolute boss when it comes to making them. The Ultimate Run bra offers their greatest level of support, meaning it’s more than adequate for road riding and fine off-road too. Reductions are available across a huge range of sizes.

Ale Plus Winter Tights – was £100, now £50

A warm, thermal fabric fitted with a 4HF chamois that’s suitable for rides up to four hours. Visibility aids at the back of the leg, and suited to temperatures between 4 and 10 degrees celsius.

Tacx Satori Smart Trainer – was £259.99, now £194.99

A smart turbo trainer which will hook up to apps on tablet or smartphone, transmits speed, cadence and power data using Ant+ as well as Bluetooth. The bike attaches with a simple quick release and there are ten levels of resistance, operated via a handlebar mount.

dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket – was £80, now £48

A waterproof jacket designed for high tempo rides in wet weather. This is a lightweight packable, created to be easily stashable in the jersey pocket.

Endura Pro SL Classics Jersey was £129.99 now £64.99

“Possibly the finest race inspired all weather jersey you’ll ever try,” according to Endura. The Pro SL Classics jersey comes with separate arm warmers and is designed for working hard in the rain. It was developed and tested with the Movistar Team and boasts high stretch, waterproof, windproof, highly breathable material.

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Front Light was £170 now £85

A mega bright bike light option putting out a whopping 2000 lumens, with a wide beam and a robust alloy body. Comes with a handlebar mount and a twist-lock interface, plus four constant beam and flashing beam options.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Carbon SPD-SL Pedals was £224.99 now £119.99

Lightweight (228 gram) road cycling pedals designed for those seeking high performance – a carbon body with a wide and flat profile which provides plenty of clearance when cornering.

Garmin Edge 1000 GPS Cycle Computer was £499.99 now £275

The newest model might be the Garmin Edge 1030 – but the 1000 is still very relevant – and it’s an item that’s likely to be widely reduced across Black Friday sales.

Wiggle has dropped the price if the GPS cycling computer by 44 per cent.

What is Wiggle bike shop?

Wiggle was not always the massive cycling chain you know and love. It first started out selling any bits and bobs that moved (hence the name), everything from condoms to solar eclipse viewing sunglasses.

The initial office was located in the backroom of a Portsmouth bike shop and it wasn’t long before the company decided bikes were the way to go.

Now, Wiggle stocks kit for cyclists, runners, swimmers and indeed triathletes.

What is Black Friday?

Originating on America, Black Friday was initially a raft of deals released ready for the final weekend of November – for many people the last pay day before Christmas.

Black Friday has become more and more popular, and now the vast majority of retailers take part. Offers have started appearing earlier too – as early as November 1, this year.