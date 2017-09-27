Wheel deals: 11 discounted wheels for the ultimate bargain upgrade

We've found the best wheel deals on the internet from the likes of: Zipp, Easton, Shimano, Fulcrum and more...

It’s come to that time of year where you should start thinking about cleaning and re-greasing those trusty bomb proof winter wheels ready to stick back into the garage, whilst you look to splurge on something a little lighter, faster and just outright sexy to liven up your ride.

You’ll have the choice of race dedicated carbon tubular, clincher or tubeless ready wheels with alloy options too – companies are even offering wheel, tyre and tube bundles too. Whatever takes your fancy there will be a bargain to be had.

Fulcrum Racing Quattro LG Clincher wheelset £329 £224

The Fulcrum Racing Quattro LG Clincher wheelset has a 35mm deep rim profile – a depth that starts benefitting from aerodynamics.

Plus, for 2016 the rims were widened to accommodate 25mm tyres, brings these wheels bang up to date.

Easton EC90 Aero 55 Tubular wheelset £2199 £1209

According to easton, if you ride these wheels in a 40km time trial, you’ll save 14 seconds over the next fastest wheel.

We can’t attest to that, but we can point out the 55mm depth of the carbon rims, which’ll certainly make them speedy.

Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheelset £794 £629

If you’re looking to upgrade your disc brake wheels then you need look no further than Mavic’s excellent Kysrium line. They’re stiff and redesigned to handle the increased braking forces.

Campagnolo Bora One 35 tubular wheelset £1405 £1,078

These tubular Campag wheels are 35mm deep and born to race. They’re stiff thanks to the G3 spoke design and the rim is fully carbon, making them fast light, and, of course, bling.

Mavic Cosmic Elite clincher wheelset £370 £328

The ultimate upgrade wheels just got a lot cheaper, and these Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels are 30mm deep for a nice middle ground between aerodynamics and stiffness.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C24 wheelset £999 £689

Shimano’s latest wheelset is already discounted by a whopping £300, making it a very reasonably priced upgrade, especially if you’re a racer.

Fast Forward F4R carbon clincher wheelset £1575 £1049.99

At 45mm deep and 22.4mm wide, the F4R is everything you’d want from a modern carbon clincher wheelset. Fast Forward says that they weigh 1480 grams and they run on DT Swiss hub internals. IT also says that with their supplied pads, the F4Rs have braking performance almost the equal to alloy rims.

Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset tyre and tube bundle £464 £372.97

This wheel tyre bundle deal works out at £414.95 if you select the Shimano Ultegra 6800 wheelset with Continental Gatorskin tyres and Continental Race tubes. Other options are available which will change the price.

Zipp 404 Firecrest rear wheel £1,138 £809.99

The Firecrest is a pretty versatile wheel, having taken victories in the mountains, time trials and the like.

Sadly, it’s only the single rear wheel available here, but happily, it does have a pretty fine discount on it.

Fulcrum Racing 3 wheeler with Conti GP4000 tyres and tubes £559.98 £378.95

Fulcrum quality and 2:1 rear spoke pattern in a great value package with Conti’s top GP4000 tyres. With an overall weight of 1555g a pair, the Fulcrum 3 is a great racing/training wheelset.

Zipp Super 9 clincher disc wheel £1987 £1549

It’s fast, laterally stiff but also amazingly comfortable.

Opt for a Shimano or SRAM freehub option with white decals and this speed machine could be yours in 10 days. There’s a Campagnolo option, but it’ll take a bit longer to get to you.