Castelli on the cheap: 10 big deals on the best Castelli kit available online

The best deals on quality Italian kit that the internet has to offer right now

Seeing the little scorpion logo of Castelli on a piece of clothing is usually a sign of some high quality kit, but unfortunately that usually means that it comes with a high price tag too.

>>> Better than the Castelli Gabba? Wet weather racing jackets on test

Happily, the big internet retailers often offer some pretty hefty discounts, making the best kit become that bit more affordable.

Castelli Diverso merino wool sock £18 £9

These are some seriously snug socks. They’re thick, soft and the merino helps them stay pong free so you can ride in them all the time.

Buy now: Castelli Diverso merino wool sock at Evans Cycles for £9

Castelli Undersaddle Mini saddle bag £25 £17.99

It might look small but the Mini bag can store most of your essentials, including tubes, CO2 and the rest of it.

Buy now: Castelli Undersaddle Mini saddle bag at Chain Reaction Cycles for £17.99

Castelli Race Rain Bag £60 £43

Castelli developed this bag for its pro team riders such as Team Sky and the like. The top pockets flip open, and it has separated shoe compartments to keep things clean.

Buy now: Castelli Race Rain bag at Chain Reaction Cycles for £43

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey £175 £89

The reworking of the excellent Gabba long sleeve to make even more winter ready. The fabric is more breathable now, and it has a long bum flap to keep your rear dry. Lots of colours available if Hi-Vis isn’t your deal.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey at Evans Cycles for £89

Castelli Free cycling cap £18 £9

There’s not much to say about cycling caps. Sure, they can keep the water out of your eyes, but they mostly look great.

Buy now: Castelli Free cycling cap at Wiggle for £9

Castelli Team Sky Volo bib shorts £90 £62

Get that pro look with these Team Sky Volo bib shorts.

The shorts are adorned with the wins of the British team, and are the choice of the Team Sky pro team.

Buy now: Castelli Team Sky Volo bib shorts at Evans Cycles for £62

Castelli Squadra long jacket £40 £23.99

Autumn’s on its way, which means you need to start packing some protection from the bad weather.

The Castelli Squadra is waterproof, lightweight and easily stuffs into a back pocket, making it the perfect riding partner.

Buy now: Castelli Squadra Long jacket at Evans Cycles for £23.99

Castelli Belgian Bootie Oversock £20 £11.99

It might not be the season for overboots, but it soon will be, and it’s better to have your feet protected when the bad stuff rolls in.

Buy now: Castelli Belgian Bootie Oversock at Evans Cycles for £11.99

Castelli RS Superleggera short sleeve jersey £115 £68

The same tech as found on Castelli’s top Tour riding kit is also bundled in this cheaper package. It’s lightweight so it should be comfortable and cool on the skin.

Buy now: Castelli RS Superleggera short sleeve jersey at Evans cycles for £68

Castelli Women’s climbers jersey £70 £48.99

Buy now: Castelli Women’s climbers jersey at Evans Cycles for £34.99

This super lightweight jersey is perfect for the (hopefully) red hot conditions we’ll be experiencing this summer. Either way, it’s light, cool and comfortable – perfect.