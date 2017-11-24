Everything you need to get into cycling, on Black Friday deals

Looking to get kitted up for your first winter of cycling? Here are some Black Friday bargains to help make the whole process cheaper...

So you want to get into cycling – but you’re put off by the cost of getting kitted up? Or perhaps you’re a seasoned rider, trying to tip a tempted friend over the edge and into the cycling world?

Right now – with Black Friday deals adorning the internet everywhere we look – it’s the perfect time to build up the ultimate cycling starter kit – here are our recommendations…

Bike: HOY Aomori .001 2017 Road Bike – £580 (was £775)

There are a lot of bikes we could list here – but the HOY Aomori is a sturdy and reliable option with a lightweight aluminium frame, Shimano Sora groupset and compact 50/34 chainset plus 12-28 cassette which will provide plenty of help on the hills.

Buy now: HOY Aomori .001 2017 Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £580

Jacket: Endura Windchill II jacket – was £89.99, now £44.99

With winter beginning to set in, any regular rider will need a decent jacket, and this Endura model promises to keep you warm and dry through to spring.

Buy now: Endura Windchill II jacket at Chain Reaction Cycles for £44.99

FWE Women’s Coldharbour Waterproof Jacket – was £84.99, now £42.49

Stay dry and comfortable in this Coldharbour jacket from FWE – advanced material is constructed from three layers – with 20k waterproof and 20k breathable stretch fabric, cut to provide the most comfortable fit both on and off the bike.

Buy now: FWE Women’s Coldharbour Waterproof Jacket at Evans Cycles for £42.49

Tights: dhb Aeron Roubaix Bib Tight – was £80, now £48

Bib tights come with a chamois pad – in this case a Cytech Elastic interface Tour HP – which provides comfort when spending time in the saddle.

In winter, you’ll need extra warmth – these feature Italian Roubaix brushed fleece with a mesh back panel. The £48 price drop applies to three of the five colour options, the two others are down to £64.

Buy now: dhb Aeron Roubaix Bib Tights at Wiggle for £48

Louis Garneau Women’s Solano 2 Waist Tight – was £99.99, now £59.99

Windproof fabric at the front, lower and back keep out the chill whilst an AirZone Chamois offers comfort in the saddle. An elastic waist and drawstring keeps these in place and comfy on the bike.

Buy now: Louis Garneau Women’s Solano 2 Waist Tight at Evans Cycles for £59.99

Shoes: Louis Garneau L.A. 84 Sport Road Shoe – was £59.99, now £35.99

Wearing cycling specific shoes allows you to get more out of every pedal stroke – and these shoes from Louis Garneau (the deal is on the black version) feature a stiff but still comfy Ergo Air II reinforced nylon outsole with lace up closure which allows you to find the perfect fit.

Buy now: Louis Garneau LA 84 Sport Road shoes at Evans Cycles for £35.99

Pedals: Shimano R540 SPD-SL Pedals – was £49.99, now £25.99

You’ll need something to clip those shoes in to! There are several styles of clipless pedal, but the Shimano option is a popular one. These pedals provide a wide contact patch for power transfer and are a value orientated set – now almost half price.

Buy now: Shimano R540 SPD-SL Pedals at Tweeks for £25.99

Helmet: Lazer Blade road helmet – was £79.99, now £47.99

The Blade helmet comes with the same great style as the more expensive Z1 does, but at a lower price point. Plenty of ventilation and a lightweight construction makes for comfort as well as safety.

Buy now: Lazer Blade road helmet at Tweeks Cycles for £47.99

Lights: iSolem LED Bike Light Set – was £59.99, now £15.99



Currently on offer for £15.99, with an RRP of £59.99 – this represents a great deal – and you’ll need a white front and red rear light if you plan to ride after dark.

The front light puts out 1200 lumens, with three modes on both front and rear – two levels of brightness and one flashing option. Battery life is 4-8 hours, depending upon the mode in use, and both lights are waterproof. The front is USB rechargeable and the rear uses a button battery.

Buy now: iSolem LED Bike Light Set at Amazon for £15.99

Lock: Hiplok Easy Carry DC Lock with Cable – was £59.99, now £36.99

You don’t want to leave your pride and joy unattended without protection – you’ll need a bike lock. The Hiplok Easy Carry DC is designed to be hooked onto a waistband or backpack, is rated Sold Secure Gold, and comes with a cable you can thread through the weeks for added security.

Buy now: Hiplok Easy Carry DC Lock with Cable at Wiggle for £36.99

Gloves: Altura Nevis Waterproof Cycling Gloves – was £22.99, now £99

If you’re cycling in winter, you’ll need long finger gloves – cold digits can result in loss off feeling and that can make braking and changing gear harder.

The Altura Nevis waterproof gloves use a three layer construction, keeping out the rain whilst a Thinsulate lining keeps your fingers warm.

Buy now: Altura Nevis Waterproof Cycling Gloves at Tredz for £9.99

We’ll keep sharing Black Friday sale deals all weekend – some keep checking back if you’re still searching for the offer to tempt you.