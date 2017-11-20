Get a 700 lumen light for £20.99 with free delivery in Black Friday deal

Moon front bike light puts out up to 700 lumens and is reduced by 30 per cent

If you’re going to ride after dark then you’ll need a white bike light fitted to the front of your bike and a red bike light fitted to the rear.

Buy now: Moon Meteor X-Auto Rechargeable Front Light at Amazon for £20.99

The Meteor-X Auto Rechargeable Front Light from Moon – now £20.99 from £32.99 at Amazon – puts out an impressive 700 lumens in its maximum mode, which is just enough to be classed as a ‘seeing’ light, suitable for unlit roads.

We’d advise over 1000 lumens if you want to ride unlit lanes at a similar pace to your summer speed, but 700 will do the job for more gentle rides and will serve you well under streetlights.

There’s a total of seven modes available depending upon the amount of light you need.

A daytime flash mode is available, this provides 450 lumens and the claimed battery life in this mode is 57 hours. There’s a battery indicator that will show when the juice is low, fully charged, and also when it’s charging.

The LED light is housed in a waterproof CNC aluminium body. The lens offers side visibility, via a 77 degree total beam angle.

Buy now: Moon Meteor X-Auto Rechargeable Front Light at Amazon for £20.99

The light comes with a stretchy rubber, universal bracket that can fit to any handlebar width.

The overall reduction, which is part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, is 36 per cent – representing a saving of £12.

You can also get free one day delivery, if you sign up to a trial of Amazon Prime. When you sign up, you won’t be charged – though you will be charged if you don’t cancel your membership before the end of the trial – but you can end it at any time.