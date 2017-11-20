Ribble R872 Ultegra road bike reduced by £450 to £1199

Get a race ready carbon frame fitted out with Shimano Ultegra with a 27 per cent reduction

The Ribble R872 is the brand’s most popular race bike – and it’s been price dropped to £1199 in Ribble’s Black Friday sale.

The price has fallen from £1649 to £1199 – cutting almost a third off the overall cost.

>>> Buy now: Ribble R872 road bike for £1199 at Ribble

The R872 frame has been tuned to offer stiffness at the bottom bracket, with a low weight to the carbon frame (claimed 1070g in the size small) and a geometry tuned to put the rider in an aero position and steering that promises to be nimble and light footed.

>>> Read more: Best Black Friday bike deals

In our last review of the Ribble R872, we pulled out the ride quality as a major plus, commenting: “The R872 is very impressive indeed. It has the stiffness paired with rear-end comfort of a much more expensive bike. The geometry is spot-on – not too steep but perfect for stability on descents and at speed and easy to set up.

“Its rigidity makes it slightly clattery on rough roads, but this is a common characteristic of lightweight carbon frames. The direct feel when climbing makes up for this and perhaps most importantly, it feels fun to ride.”

>>> Buy now: Ribble R872 road bike for £1199 at Ribble

The discount is available on the silver frame, with Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset and Vision Team 30 wheels, shod with Continental UltraSport 25mm tyres.

At the £1199 offer price point, the chassis comes sporting ITM Alcor bar and stem, Selle Italia saddle, CSN seatpost and Selle Italia bar tape.

This bike is reduced as part of Ribble’s early Black Friday deals. The big day itself is Friday November 24 – but several brands have popped early and shared a few select offers in advance.

The Black Friday deals are expected to end on Monday November 27 – also called ‘Cyber Monday’ to reflect its role as the final day of the pre-Christmas discount shopping spree.