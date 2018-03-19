Save up to 42 per cent on MET helmets with Cycling Weekly

Exclusive discount code works on top of existing reductions at Pro Bike Kit

If you’re considering refreshing your helmet of choice then now’s the time as we’ve got an exclusive discount code available for Cycling Weekly readers.

The 15 per cent off promo code is available on all MET helmets available at Pro Bike Kit, including the MET Manta which earned itself a space in our Editor’s Choice awards of 2017.

>>> Read our review of the MET Manta helmet here

Italian brand MET caters for roadies and mountain bikers, offering a collection of performance focused models as well as some more entry level styles for those afterfunctionality at a friendly price tag.

The 1987 founded brand takes its home in Talamona, nestled in the Alps where there’s more than enough scope for rigorous testing.

The MET Manta, retailing at £169.99, is already reduced (in white) to £114.99, but by adding the 15 per cent discount code readers will pay just £97.74, saving just over 42 per cent.

One of a host of options, the Manta is an aero lid with a claimed wattage saving of 10 watts at 50km/h, yet despite its slippery surface comes with a healthy number of vents designed to aid ventilation. Our size medium weighed in at just 252g, too.

Riders looking for performance on a budget would do well to check out the MET Strale; with an RRP of £79.99, the CW discount allows readers to pick one up (in red or blue) for just £41.98.

The Strale tips the scales at 255-325 grammes (size dependant) and is all about keeping things cool, with a ‘Venturi Effect’ air channeling system designed to pull cold air in and push the hot air out.

Mountain bikers are well catered for too – the MET Roam that our sibling title, MBR, called “really top-notch” has been price slashed from £135 to £121.49, which can be further reduced to £103.27 with our code.

>>> Read MBR’s review of the MET Roam

To obtain the discount, just use the code ‘CWMET’ at the checkout. It’s available until March 25 and all helmets can be seen here.

