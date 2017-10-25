Best cycling shoe deals: 11 big discounts on top of the range shoes

Our pick of the best cycling shoe deals the internet has to offer

A good pair of cycling shoes can make a big difference to your riding, giving a better, more comfortable fit, or giving a super-stiff sole for improved power transfer to get you a second or two closer to that KOM you covet.

>>> Buyer’s guide to cycling shoes

We’ve trawled the internet to bring you the best deals on cycling shoes, so you don’t have to break the bank in picking up a great pair.

DMT R1 road shoe was £220, now £150

For £150 you’re getting some seriously premium features, including a stiff carbon sole and dual Boa Dial retention system. Plus, they look mint, too.

Buy now: DMT R1 road shoe at Wiggle for £150

Fizik R3B Donna Women’s cycling shoe was £220, now £197

The Donna is a high end, women’s specific cycling shoe. They’re lightweight at 210g a pair and have a Boa Dial closure system and a carbon fibre sole.

Buy now: Fizik R3B Donna Women’s cycling shoe at Tweeks Cycles for £197

Specialized Comp road shoe was £150, now £105

For the discount price of £105, you get a Boa dial, a stiff Nylon sole and Specialized’s excellent Body Geometry shoe fit.

Buy now: Specialized Comp road shoe at Evans Cycles for £105

Giro Empire road shoe was £249.99, now £194.99

There’s no doubt you’ll be pick of the bunch if you wear these on your saturday coffee rides.

Not only do they look wicked smart, but they’re comfortable too.

Buy now: Giro Empire road shoe from Evans Cycles for £194.99

Specialized Women’s Torch road shoe was £99, now £35

Body Geometry comfort and a ratchet system keep these shoes nice and comfortable when they’re on. Add in the fact that they’re almost 50% off and they start looking real tempting.

Buy now: Specialized Women’s Torch road shoe from Cyclestore for £35.99

Diadora Phantom SPD-SL road shoes was £69.99, now £34.99

Diadora’s entry level shoe just came down to an entry level price.

£35 is an absolute sniff for a pair of shoes this breathable and stiff.

Buy now: Diadora Phantom SPD-SL from Chain Reaction Cycles for £34.99

Giro Republic LX Road Shoe down from £159, now £95.99

Shoes don’t come more classy than Giro’s Republic LX road shoe.

Available in either grey or brown leather, these are some seriously stylish kicks for both touring and road use alike.

The cleats are recessed, meaning you won’t have to walk like a penguin when you hop off your bike.

Buy now: Giro Republic LX from Evans Cycles for £95.99 (down from £159.99)

Shimano WR84 Women’s SPD-SL shoes for £100

The Shimano WR84’s are sleek and good looking with a carbon sole for a stiffness boost.

What’s more, this particular model comes with more cleat adjustment so you can always get the right fit.

Buy now: Shimano WR84 Women’s SPL-SL from Ribble for £100 (down from £149.99)

Giro Empire SLX was £289, now £192

Read more: Giro Empire SLX review

The Empire SLX sits towards the business end of Giro’s shoe line, and for good reason.

We’ve had these in and we were big fans. Comfortable, stiff, light you name it, the Empire SLX’s have it.

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX from Evans Cycles for £192.49 (down from £274.99)

Diadora Vortex Comp road shoes for down from £154, now £55

These are race shoes that won’t leave you out of pocket.

The Diadora Vortex comp shoes come with all the features you need to help you perform to your optimum on race day.

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £55.99 (reduced from £139.99)

Fizik R1 road shoes for £135.99

>>> Read our full review of the Fizik R1 road shoes here

Buy now: Fizik R1 road shoes at Merlin Cycles for £135.99 (reduced from £299.99)

A serious saving on a very serious shoe.

We’ve had the Fizik R1 shoe in to test and we found it to be seriously comfortable and suitable for long days in the saddle.