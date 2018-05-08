The best Mavic wheel deals: Five awesome deals on French wheels

Five of the best Mavic wheel deals. including Mavic Cosmics and Mavic Ksyriums

For a long time, Mavic has been making some of the best road bike wheels on the market and we’ve acknowledged that, giving various wheelsets best on test marks or even our coveted Editor’s Choice award. Now though, we’ve compiled a list of great Mavic wheel deals just in time for summer. Included in this list are varying Mavic Ksyrium wheels as well as the French brand’s Cosmic option.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Disc Haute Route wheelset was £1900, now £949.99

Just because they’re branded Haute Route doesn’t change the fact that these are the awesome Mavic Ksyrium Pro wheels, and these special editions are equipped with CeramicSpeed bearings – and they’re now at 50% off.

We’ve only reviewed the lower end Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheels, which we thought were absolutely exceptional. These wheels are higher end, and come with lightweight rims which will make a massive difference on the climbs. The rim is 25mm deep, which offers a level of comfort and is also stable, which is good because it’ll be a fast pair of wheels.

If you race or you still ride tubular wheels, Chain Reaction Cycles is also running a very fine deal on a tubular set – 53% off at £899.

Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheelset was £529, now £475

The Mavic Ksyrium Elite UST wheelset is even cheaper still, but it’s still exceptional and despite its low price tag we’re sure it’d make a massive difference to any bike below £2000. For this reason we were happy to reward it our Editor’s Choice award.

They’re aluminium rims so they’d make an excellent set of training wheels. To add to that, they’re tubeless ready as standard reducing the chances of punctures and roadside faffing. Because of this the wheels are also wide, so they can seat wider tyres which adds comfort to the ride.

Mavic R-SYS SLR clincher wheelset was £1450, now £1089

Despite the carbon aesthetic, it’s important to note that these are actually aluminium wheels but they’re lightweight, weighing in at a claimed 1,259g.

While there is a weight difference between the two materials there are still benefits to buying aluminium wheels. For starters, you won’t have to change your brake pads. You’re also less likely to run down a brake track and ruin a wheel like you can with carbon rim braking.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL disc wheelset was £1699, now £1376

The Mavic Cosmic is a deeper, more aerodynamic than its Ksyrium sibling. It’s a carbon rim, which helps keep the weight down to a respectable 1570g, which isn’t actually much heavier than the Ksyrium which is better suited to climbing. It’s 40mm deep which really helps it slice through the air and makes it stiff, so it’ll be better suited to sitting at speed.

If you’re interested, then you had better act quick. There’s only a few left in stock and on a deal like this they’ll go quickly.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Disc wheelset was £794.99, now £539

This is a great deal if you don’t want to blow over a grand on your new wheelset (or the Haute Route option above). They have a lightweight aluminium rim which makes them ideal for climbing, but they’re specced with disc brakes which also makes them ideal for stopping. They’ve been redesigned to handle the extra braking forces. For that reason the front wheel gets more spokes (20 over 18) and the same asymmetrical design as the rear wheel.

The front wheel is also fully compatible with the three existing retention systems and can be converted from quick release to 12mm and 15mm.