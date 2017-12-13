Cannonale SuperSix Evo women’s road bike review

The winner of our 2016 Women's Bike of the Year award, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo is now stiffer, without any weight gain - and we love it just as much

The Cannonale SuperSix Evo Women’s road bike was our 2016 women’s bike of the year. And then we fell in love with the SuperSix all over again.

When we come across a bike this good, it’s hard to move on, and we just keep coming back to it time and time again, which is why it’s made Editor’s Choice 2017.

We’ve always been huge fans of the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, but when we rode it post makeover, it instantly won our hearts over once more.

The frameset’s weight remains the same as in previous years, but a new carbon lay-up redistributed the weight, so the forks got a bit heavier but gained stiffness, while the frame became lighter.

The bottom bracket area was also totally reworked, now running a BB30a, an asymmetrical layout that added 5mm to the non-driveside which Cannondale says offers even more resistance to axle twist while freeing up enough space to run up to 28c tyres.

The other update is in the slimlining of the seat tubes, and therefore seatpin, now using a more compliant 25.4mm over the previous 27.2mm.

Impeccably performing, value spec

Last year we saw the Shimano Ultegra 6800 version (£2,699.99), but this year we opted for the even better-value Shimano 105 equipped SuperSix, which is impeccably performing and still gets the much respected Cannondale Si cranks and FSA chainrings.

We said it when we saw the bike last year, but it’s worth reiterating that the Mavic Aksium WTS wheelset is surprising to see on a bike at this price point.

There will probably come a time when you’ll want to upgrade, but it’s an area where the budget normally runs out for most manufacturers, so delivering a bike with reliable, bombproof and lightish wheels gets a round of applause in our book.

Can’t help want to rag it

As with all Cannondale SuperSixes the Evo Women’s had us grinning from ear to ear when out riding. It’s so responsive you just can’t help but want to rag it everywhere.

The women’s-specific compact bars allow for optimal reach, which adds to the bike’s incredibly agility. It’s surefooted enough to allow you to brake late, easy to manoeuvre in and out of corners, and outstanding on the climbs.

The SuperSix Evo provides out-and-out raw fun. It has a blend of speed, stiffness and weight that inspires confidence thanks to its great geometry and componentry. At the same time, it is spirited enough to enable you to tear up the hills, or give it full gas in a sprint — and all for well under two grand at £1,799.99.