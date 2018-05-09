Elia Viviani’s Ekoi Perso Evo9 sunglasses with Zeiss lenses are fully customisable

Over a billion different combinations available

Ekoi’s Perso Evo9 sunglasses are making a splash at the Giro d’Italia, with two-time stage winner Elia Viviani and UAE-Emirates’s Fabio Aru, along with the rest of the Quick Step Floors team, wearing the French brand’s latest model.

If their glasses don’t look the same, there’s a reason: with every part customisable, there are over a billion different combinations possible.

You can customise and buy the Perso Evo9 on Ekoi’s website, with the configurator showing you a 360 degree view of what your chosen options will look like. Priced from less than £80, they’re a bit of a bargain too.

For starters, there are seven different Zeiss lenses available: three category 3 mirrored lenses for bright sunlight, a category 2 red lens for mixed conditions, two category 1 lenses for overcast weather and a photochromatic category 0 – 3 lens. All the lenses have an anti-reflection and water-repellent finish.

Having chosen a lens, there are four different frame configurations from frameless through to full frame, with claimed weights between 35 grams and 43 grams. All the frames have slotted vents to help keep the lenses fog-free.

Then it’s on to frame colour options, with up to 22 choices including Aru’s Italian flag variant. Plus you can mix and match your left and right arms and temple grips and Ekoi logos to reach the mind-bending total number of configuration options.

Finally, there’s the option for a prescription lens insert to fit inside the glasses.

All the parts, including the Zeiss lenses, are made in Italy and assembled by hand in the south of France, with the Perso Evo9 shipped in an aluminium Ekoi case.