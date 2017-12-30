Full Dynamix launches two Italian-made gravel bikes

New gravel bike frames supported by guide to gravel bikes and components

Giovanni Battaglin was one of the top racers of his generation, winning the Giro-Vuelta double in 1981 – only the second rider to do so after Eddy Merckx.

Alongside Battaglin’s steel road bike frames, it has also made mountain bikes under the Full Dynamix brand. Full Dynamix has now moved from mountain bikes to launch a pair of Full Dynamix gravel bike frames.

Full Dynamix’s brand manger is Alessandro Battaglin, the son of Giovanni. He points out that the early races, right up to the time of Fausto Coppi, were ridden on gravel, with tarmac surfaces becoming widespread relatively recently. So rather than being a new discipline, gravel riding is returning to cycling’s roots. Battaglin also cites the increased safety of riding away from other traffic.

There are two Full Dynamix framesets currently available: a carbon and an alloy version, both made in Italy. There’s a steel gravel frameset in the works too, with Full Dynamix saying that the metal’s spring makes it ideal for unpaved surfaces. The carbon frame is designed with a racing geometry, making use of its light weight to provide a bike designed for gravel racing. There will only be 60 of the Gravel C made each year, with frames custom made to fit the buyer.

The Gravel C frameset is made of 3K carbon, with tube to tube construction and features front and rear thru-axles for rigidity. The bottom bracket is PF92 and the frameset is designed for single and two ring groupsets. It’s matched with an all-carbon tapered fork. There’s internal cable routing and flat mount disc brake connectors, with Full Dynamix quoting a frame weight of 1180g. Tyre clearance is up to 41mm for 700c and 50mm for 650b wheels. The frame will be offered in six sizes from XS to XXL.

The alloy Gravel A frameset is designed to be more of an all-rounder than the Gravel C. Again, it’s hand made in Italy, from custom Dedacciai Aegis tubing. It too features thru-axles, internal cables and a full carbon fork with tapered headtube. The bottom bracket is BSA threaded and the frame is designed for single and two ring groupsets, as well as mechanical or electronic shifting. You get similar tyre clearance to the Gravel C and the same size range.

To support its launch and help prospective riders make the best choices, Full Dynamix has also produced a downloadable guide to gravel riding.

This covers why you should try it and what to look for in a gravel bike frame and the pros and cons of different component options.