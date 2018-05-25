Matchy’s cycling jerseys are made from recycled plastic bottles

French cycle clothing brand Matchy is using Repreve fabric for its latest cycle clothing

Based in Annecy in the French alps, Matchy says that the fabric used to make each of its latest jerseys is made by recycling six plastic bottles. Despite its 100% recycled content, Matchy says that the Repreve fabric used offers no quality compromises and offers the tech features necessary for a cycling jersey.

The bottles are shredded, washed and melted down, before spinning into yarn that is used to weave the fabric for Matchy’s jerseys.

It says that the fabric is highly breathable, fast drying, moisture wicking and has a very smooth hand feel. You also get built-in UV protection. According to Flore Gindre, founder of Matchy: “We always had the idea to contribute to sustainable development and the wish to create a brand known for something other than just original designs.”

Each of Matchy’s collections includes a jersey, a gilet and a cap, so you really can be matchy matchy – at least in your top half. Jerseys are priced at €89, windproof and waterproof gilets at €109 and caps at €19 and Matchy also sells bibshorts in navy blue or black for €119. There are men’s and women’s clothing and designs available.

Matchy says that only 48% of plastic bottles used in Europe are recycled and that it wants to help to increase this percentage.

As well as its 100% recycled fabric content, Matchy uses no plastic in any of its packaging, makes its tags from recycled paper and sells bidons made from recycled plastic.