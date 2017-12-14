Movistar reveal their new light blue Canyon Aeroads ahead of the 2018 season

The Spanish team has gone light blue for the 2018 season

Team Movistar has revealed on its Instagram channels the Canyon Aeroad that the team will be riding in the 2018 season.

For the new year, the Spanish team has taken a light blue turn, with the Canyon Aeroads now matching the teams new light blue kit. It’s a dramatic change from the team’s blue and green designs of the 2017 season.

The bikes will be ridden by, to name just a few, Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and the new signing Mikel Landa from Team Sky.

Although, the three are more likely to ride the German brand’s Ultimate model for its lighter weight, but we anticipate it being a similar design.

You can see the new bike below:

Our new @canyon Ultimate and Aeroad CF SLX bikes for 2018 😍 A post shared by Movistar Team (@movistar_team) on Dec 14, 2017 at 3:20am PST

On the new bikes, the light blue begins at the front end before merging into black the further along the frame it goes. The Canyon logos are splashes of white on an otherwise dark rear end and down tube.

The Campagnolo Bora wheels are also a custom colour to match the rest of the frame, with Bora being in white whilst Ultra is the same light blue colour as the front end.

The Campagnolo Super Record EPS drive chain is a match for the Bora Ultra wheels, which in turn are shod with Continental tyres. A white Fizik saddle is a nice finishing touch, matching perfectly with the lettering on the frame while the light blue Lizard Skins bar tape doesn’t look out of place either.

All the bikes pictured are rim brakes, a noticeable omission of of Campag’s new Super Record disc brakes.