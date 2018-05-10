New 3T Strada Pro brings 3T’s aero machine to a lower price point

Simplified frame lay-up and quality parts spec

The 3T Strada Team brought a whole lot of radical thinking to race bikes and to the pro peloton when it was taken up by Aqua Blue Sport this season. For starters, it’s single ring only. Its aero design is distinctive and there’s space for 28mm tyres. 3T says that the bike was such a success that it had trouble meeting demand, even after it had tripled production.

Now 3T has launched the Strada Pro. It says that it has simplified the lay-up a little, making the bike cheaper to produce and adding around 130 grams to the frame weight. But otherwise the frame remains the same as the Strada Team and retains its stiffness and strength characteristics.

According to 3T’s Gerard Vroomen, the decision to launch the Strada was difficult: “I’ve introduced a lot of bike models to the world as co-founder of Cervélo, OPEN and now part-owner of 3T. But few were as uncertain as the Strada.

“The frame was incredibly difficult to make, the fork even harder, and when it was finally all working and ready for production, one giant question remained: Would anybody want it?”

3T specs the Strada Pro as a full bike with a SRAM Force 1 drivetrain with Quarq power meter compatible chainset. Wheels are 3T’s own aero alloy Discus C35 Pro, while the brand raids its store again for the Aeronova cockpit. San Marco supplies the Aspide saddle.

The Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres are actually 25mm. But on the wide rims, 3T says that they measure up much closer to 28mm. A 28mm would come up at 31mm.

There are five launch partners for the 3T Strada Pro in the UK, with bikes available for test rides. Price for the 3T Strada Pro is €4990 or £4850.