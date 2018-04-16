New Allroad clothing and lightweight two-bolt shoes from Mavic

Allroad Pro shoes use an innovative lightweight woven upper for a weight comparable to a road shoe

Launched alongside its new Allroad wheels, Mavic has developed a new Allroad clothing range designed for a more casual and gnarly look for the gravel rider and to cope with wet and muddy conditions.

The star of the range is the new Allroad Pro lace-up shoe. It’s made from woven polyamide-kevlar, which Mavic says is five times more abrasion resistant than a standard synthetic upper and ten times more than knitted fabric. It also has water repellency built in, rather than being treated after the shoe is made up.

Its upper is woven in a single piece so that key areas are stiff for good power transfer, whereas others are more yielding for comfort. The heel surround is flexible to hug the foot and reduce muck ingress. Mavic says that there’s around 3% stretch in the fibres and they include woven-in reflective yarns.

Off-road shoes are typically heavier than road shoes, as they have a chunkier sole, with built-in tread. But Mavic quotes a weight of 560g for a pair of size 8.5 shoes, similar to many high-end road shoes. The sole unit is made of a carbon fibre composite, with a rigidity rating of 80 on Mavic’s own scale.

Mavic has an exclusive licence to use the French-made Matryx fabric for the next three years. Availability of the Allroad Pro shoes is from this September and they will be priced at £225.

Allroad clothing range

Alongside the shoes, there’s a comprehensive range of Allroad clothing.

The Allroad Insulated Vest (£140) looks particularly smart. It’s reversible from grey to orange, with a Pertex shell, Primaloft insulation and DWR treatment. There’s a single pocket on the orange side, into which the gilet folds for storage. It was very popular at Mavic’s launch in the Pyrenean foothills.

The short sleeved Allroad jersey (£130) has a merino mix bottom half and a synthetic top half. It comes with a polo-style collar to emphasise its off-bike credentials and a front zipped pocket as well as three open and a fourth zipped rear pockets. It comes in grey or blue and, like the rest of the clothing range, has small orange reflectives on the hem and sleeve.

Mavic also offers a merino mix thermal long sleeved jersey, priced at £169. It’s chunky and warm, with a brushed lining and high collar with press stud fastening, so that you can unzip for ventilation without letting too much air in around your neck. There’s a single zipped rear pocket and a breast pocket.

To complete the non-roadie look, Mavic sells a pair of semi-fitted shorts (£105). Designed to be worn over bibshorts, they are stretchy and unpadded with two front and one rear pockets, as well as a zipped thigh pocket. They are DWR treated for water repellence.