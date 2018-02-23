New Assos jersey celebrates company’s founder

All the tech features you'd expect from the originator of lycra cycling kit

Assos was founded in 1976 by Toni Maier. To celebrate the brand’s heritage and its founder, it’s launched a new jersey. Available in light or dark blue or in a sage green, it bears the current Assos logo on the sleeve along with, on the front and rear of the body, the original curly script Assos logo from the 1970s and a 76 surrounded by laurels. Inside, there’s a “For Toni” motto.

You get all Assos’s usual technical features, including a slightly more relaxed regularFit cut, UPF30 sun protection, raw edged sleeves and a covered zip with a bottom zip garage to protect your shorts. The zip pull features the Assos A and Assos has priced the jersey at £130.

Also in honour of Maier there’s a short film, which features stars from Joop Zoetemelk, via Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain right through to Greg van Avermaet and Nicolas Roche talking about the impact of Assos’s designs.

Maier started out by making the first aero bike frame, for use on the track, using the new wonder material carbon fibre. Realising that the test rider’s baggy woollen clothing was producing huge amounts of drag, he began to develop cycling specific lycra clothing. Assos’s lycra shorts were taken up by all the big teams, starting with Tour de France winner Zoetemelk’s Ti-Raleigh.

Maier has now retired and sold the brand in 2015, but his daughter Desi is still part of the Assos team today.