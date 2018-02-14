New Tour de Yorkshire Ride jersey celebrates Beryl Burton’s palmarès

Jersey celebrates the achievements of Beryl Burton

Scheduled for May 6, the Masarati Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive takes in the roads around Leeds, with 129km, 84km and 49km routes and up to 5000 riders slated to take part.

This year is the first when there’s a special jersey for the ride. Made by Castelli, it celebrates the career of Yorkshire cyclist Beryl Burton. Burton was the dominant female rider during the 1960s to 1980s, winning 90 domestic championships and 7 world titles, including 5 world championships.

Details include a list of all Burton’s world records and how long they stood for. The organisers say that the stripe detail and the BB initials on the rear are a nod to Burton’s record.

The Tour de Yorkshire Ride jersey can be pre-ordered on-line and collected on the day. You can also buy it at the event on the day. Sizes available are XS to 4XL.

Price for the jersey is £65, with £1 of the price going towards the Maggie’s cancer support charity.

The four stage Tour de Yorkshire professional race takes place between May 3 and 6, starting in Beverley and ending in Leeds.