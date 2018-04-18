Peter Sagan spotted wearing unreleased 100% sunglasses at Paris-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix champion was spotted with the new shades at the cobbles Classic

Peter Sagan has been spotted wearing a new pair of unreleased 100% cycling glasses at Paris-Roubaix.

So far, we’re unable to find any information on the 100% website about the new-look shades, but from what we can tell from the photos the glasses have a different look to much of 100%’s other gear.

Instead of the angular frames that we’ve seen on the 100% Speedcraft and Speedcraft Air, the new glasses have a more rounded profile, before coming to a point directly below the lenses.

We can tell they’re large frames, which is something we’ve come to expect from the brand, and they hold as equally enormous lenses, which look like they should give plenty of unobstructed vision. Again something we’ve come to expect from the eyewear company.

The glasses are not dissimilar to Oakley’s EVZero Pitch shades that are a featherweight pair of glasses with large lenses giving excellent peripheral vision.

From the look of it, these might be 100%’s attempt to create a truly lightweight pair of sunnies, which would balance the heavier framed models that currently occupy the 100% range.

Watch: April’s tech of the month

The brand seems to be upping its output, and it’s the second pair of new glasses from the American brand in almost as many months. These new models here are more subtle that the last pair – the 100% Speedcraft Air.

Those were a real head turner, featuring a “nasal dilator” that allows the rider to modulate their nasal passages for more or less oxygen intake. The new pair on show here don’t feature the same adjustment technology. As soon as we have more information on the new glasses we’ll update this page.