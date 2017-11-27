Tech of the week: new shoes, Pinarello’s e-bike problems, turbos and an orange Brompton

With Black Friday officially now over, it’s time to relax, put the credit cards away and think about… Christmas.

So we’ve got our top picks of Yuletide gifts to keep cyclists happy and on the road next year.

New shoes and Pinarellos

This week, we’ve shown you six of the best new cycling shoes for 2018. We’ve also had videos of Peter Sagan’s S-Works Tarmac and Ultralight Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F10.

And Pinarello has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, following the launch of its Nytro e-bike this week. The Nytro itself looks like a slightly portly Dogma F10, with a similar profile to the back and front ends. But lurking inside the chunky down tube are the battery and motor, which weigh a reported 4.7kg, with the entire bike weighing just 13kg.

And who’s the Nytro aimed at? Well, according to Pinarello’s Instagram posts accompanying the launch for the new e-bike, young women and old blokes who want to keep up with their mates.

This didn’t go down well, and Pinarello subsequently released an apology, saying that the adverts “failed to reflect the values of diversity and equality that are core to Pinarello”.

Turbo times

We’ve been back on the turbo too this week. So in addition to winter turbo training tips, we’ve given you four training sessions to vary the pace and asked if you need a smart turbo to couple to a training app like Zwift and mash things up a bit.

Your options to stream Zwift have just broadened too, with the announcement that the turbo training game will now be available on the Apple TV platform. Although you may not like Zwift’s 60% price hike to £12.99 a month, which it announced last week.

And talking of Apple, it says that its driverless cars are now much better at detecting “small moving objects” like cyclists and pedestrians – which sounds like good news to us.

We’ve also had a look at the innovative features of Light and Motion’s Vibe light, including auto on when you start to move and half twist attachment to its bike mounts.

Finally, if you fancy a Brompton to get you around town, you may be tempted by the new Black Edition bikes.

A limited run, they feature black anodised components and come is a range of special colours, including orange, green and a transparent black lacquer.