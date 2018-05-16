Wilier launches Cento1Hy e-bike

New e-bike takes its design from Wilier’s high-end race bikes

Wilier has added a rear hub motor to its Cento1 to produce a new e-bike. Wilier claims a weight of 11.9kg for the Cento1Hy, which it says is a record for an e-road bike.

Wilier says that with the Cento1Hy, it’s aiming “to give as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy the emotions that only a high-end raging bike can offer”.

At the bike’s heart is the same ebikemotion rear hub motor used in the Orbea Gain and controlled via a button built into the top tube. It’s powered by a 250Wh battery housed in the Cento1Hy’s down tube. The motor, battery and controls contribute just 3.7kg to the bike’s weight. There’s an ebikemotion app that lets you fine-tune the ride parameters, tot up your mileage and control other functions like route planning and weather alerts.

Cento1Hy is powered by a motor in the rear hub with a battery in the down tube

You still get Wilier’s 60 tonne monocoque carbon frame and fork, as used on its high end machines, while Wilier has used a similar frame geometry to the Cento10NDR endurance machine that it launched last year, although you don’t get that bike’s rear suspension or integrated cockpit. This gives a slightly longer head tube and shorter reach than the brand’s racing machines, for a more relaxed ride position.

There’s a single variant of the Cento1Hy currently available, priced at €4500. This comes with a Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brake groupset with 50/34 rings and 11-30 cassette. Wheels are based on the Miche Race Axy WP DX, shod with Vittoria Zaffiro Pro 28mm tyres.

The Cento1 was Wilier’s top race bike a few years back, although it’s been superseded by the Cento10 range, which is currently the bike being ridden by the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team in the Giro d’Italia.

UK availability and prices for the Cento1Hy are yet to be announced.