Wilier launches Cento1Hy e-bike

New e-bike takes its design from Wilier’s high-end race bikes

Wilier has added a rear hub motor to its Cento1 to produce a new e-bike. Wilier claims a weight of 11.9kg for the Cento1Hy, which it says is a record for an e-road bike.

Wilier says that with the Cento1Hy, it’s aiming “to give as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy the emotions that only a high-end raging bike can offer”.

At the bike’s heart is the same ebikemotion rear hub motor used in the Orbea Gain and controlled via a button built into the top tube. It’s powered by a 250Wh battery housed in the Cento1Hy’s down tube. The motor, battery and controls contribute just 3.7kg to the bike’s weight. There’s an ebikemotion app that lets you fine-tune the ride parameters, tot up your mileage and control other functions like route planning and weather alerts.

You still get Wilier’s 60 tonne monocoque carbon frame and fork, as used on its high end machines, while Wilier has used a similar frame geometry to the Cento10NDR endurance machine that it launched last year, although you don’t get that bike’s rear suspension or integrated cockpit. This gives a slightly longer head tube and shorter reach than the brand’s racing machines, for a more relaxed ride position.

There’s a single variant of the Cento1Hy currently available, priced at €4500. This comes with a Shimano Ultegra hydraulic disc brake groupset with 50/34 rings and 11-30 cassette. Wheels are based on the Miche Race Axy WP DX, shod with Vittoria Zaffiro Pro 28mm tyres.

The Cento1 was Wilier’s top race bike a few years back, although it’s been superseded by the Cento10 range, which is currently the bike being ridden by the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team in the Giro d’Italia.

UK availability and prices for the Cento1Hy are yet to be announced.