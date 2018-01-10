Zwift adds Leith Hill climb as it announces partnership with Prudential RideLondon

Richmond Park inspired segment also added

Online training platform Zwift has announced that it’s partnering with Prudential RideLondon as the official training partner of the race.

The news is accompanied by the release of Leith Hill as a rideable climb on the software, a climb well known by those who have raced RideLondon for being a steep, testing ascent. It joins Box Hill as the second Surrey Hills climb on the platform.

Additionally, the company has also added a “Richmond Park inspired section” to the route.

All in all, there are three newly added Zwift courses, the Surrey Hills (25.8miles with 2,924ft of climbing), Greatest London Loop (16.1 miles, 1,172ft of climbing) and Triple Loops (25.5 miles, 1,854ft of climbing).

Zwift has informed us that since the London map was added, which is based on the RideLondon loop, users have logged 34 million miles on the map.

The new training partnership also sees Zwift’s leading coach Kevin Poulter deliver structured training plans for the participants which can then be followed using Zwift’s Workout programme. According to the company, the plans will be free to download.

Alongside this, Zwift will also be hosting a series of virtual group workouts events which it says are open to all regardless of their training level.

Hugh Brasher, event director at RideLondon said: ““The virtual Prudential RideLondon route on Zwift has already been a huge success with hundreds of thousands of riders from all over the world able to enjoy this amazing route all year round.

“Adding the challenging Leith Hill will make it even better and with their superb training advice our riders will be ready to take on this challenge.”