Zwift FAQs: We answer the most common Zwift questions

We spoke to Zwift to find out the most common questions, and here are the answers

Between the Zwift software on your device, the turbo and your power meter there are plenty of moving parts to connect properly.

We’ve split this piece into two types of questions, those on hardware and what you’ll actually need to get set up and start Zwifting. The second is on the community and how to navigate the boggling array of club rides and races that are on offer.

Equipment: Do I need a smart turbo to use Zwift?

No, you do not need a smart turbo, but it is what makes Zwift realistic. They automatically adjust the resistance to match the road and some provide “road feel” for when you’re on the cobbles. As well as this, the main benefit of a smart turbo is that most have built in power meters

However, if you own a standard turbo trainer and a power meter you can still use Zwift.

What is Bluetooth Smart and ANT+

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ are two different protocols that allow you to connect your smart turbo or power meter to Zwift on your device.

Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart are not the same thing, and a lot of turbos and power meters are incompatible with standard Bluetooth. It’s worth checking your device to find out if its Bluetooth Smart compatible.

As a rule of thumb, most Apple devices after 2012 are and Android phones have ANT+ receivers built in, or the software is available to download from the Google Play Store.

If your device does not have Bluetooth Smart then you will need to buy a ANT+ dongle. It sits in your laptop’s USB socket or your phone’s port and enables it to receive and communicate via ANT+.

If you want to check, the ANT+ directory has a list of all the manufacturers and their products that are ANT+ compatible.

How do you connect your smart turbo to Zwift

First, you need to start Zwift on your laptop, tablet or phone and turn on your smart turbo. Then you need to click Bluetooth Smart or ANT+ and Zwift should then find your turbo for power, speed and cadence.

How do I use Zwift with a normal turbo and what is Zpower?

To use Zwift with a normal (non-smart) turbo you need to own a power meter or speed sensor. The rest is calculated by Zwift using a formula called Zpower, which calculates your power from your speed, weight and height. It’s important to note that you can’t use this setup to win prizes in Zwift community races.

It’s also possible to Zwift by just using a PowerCal heart rate monitor which calculates your power output from your heart rate. It’s less accurate and approximates a lot of things but Zwift argues it’s fine for personal use because training by power is all relative. By that we mean as long as you train to the same power data that you always do, it doesn’t matter if it’s accurate or not.

Can I use Zwift on Android?

Unfortunately, the Zwift Android app is in Beta mode right now and being tested, Zwift says it should be available soon.

What happens if there is a power outage?

Zwift has cleverly introduced a ride security feature that means any activity that you started when you had an internet connection will be available to save as a .FIT file which can then be manually uploaded to Strava.

Why does my rider suddenly stop riding or my power drop to zero?

This problem can be because of either an ANT+ or a Bluetooth Smart outage. This can occur because of static interference or because your trainer might be too far from your device that’s running Zwift.

Why does the Zwift world just disappear?

If the Zwift world just disappears when you’re riding, it’s probably because your Wi-Fi has dropped out. If you start your ride with an internet connection and then it drops out, your ride will be saved as .FIT file.

Zwift Community

What are Zwift group workouts?

On Zwift, there are three different types of group rides. There are races, large group rides and group workouts. Within Zwift, your correct group for group riding is dictated by your watts per kilo, and there are usually four or five groups, making it easy to get in the correct one.

Zwift group workouts are the most popular on the game and are similar to spin classes. The game keeps the group together, meaning you can’t get dropped. Instead, you just do as much or as little as you can, and if you hit the wall you carry on being swept along by the group.

How do Zwift races work?

Zwift races operate on a watts per kilo rating (w/kg) which is based on your FTP and there are four different classifications:

Category/Group A: 4.0 w/kg FTP or higher

Category/Group B: 3.2 w/kg to 4.0 w/kg FTP

Category/Group C: 2.5 w/kg to 3.2 w/kg FTP

Category/Group D: Under 2.5 w/kg FTP

To find races and upcoming group workouts you can use the built in calendar in the game. Simply select one and the game will remind you when you get closer to the start time. Alternatively, you can join events through the Zwift Mobile Companion App.

What is the Zwift Mobile Companion App

The Zwift Mobile Companion App (available on Google Play/App Store) is a remote control based on your phone. It acts as a heads up display for your ride, showing your stats as well as the map you’re riding. It allows you to see who’s riding next to you, chat with people in game, change direction, choose which turns you go down and follow other riders.