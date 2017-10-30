15 more beautiful images from the London Six Day Richard Windsor October 30, 2017 0shares 0shares A selection of stunning images from the 2017 London Six Day by Sam Holden – www.samholdenagency.com 1/15 Women’s racing kicks-off Friday night saw the start of the women’s racing at the Lee Valley Velodrome Credit: Sam Holden 2/15 Action packed weekend The final weekend saw a thrilling finale as Australian pair Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson aimed to hold on for victory Credit: Sam Holden 3/15 Rollers Riders warm-up on rollers in the track centre ahead of their events Credit: Sam Holden 4/15 Close fought racing The women’s three-day series saw a a plethora of British women and riders from overseas taking part Credit: Sam Holden 5/15 De Pauw Moreno De Pauw heads to the track as he tries with his partner Kenny De Ketele to regain the London Six Day lead. Credit: Sam Holden 6/15 Focused Britain’s Rebecca Raybould focuses ahead of her next race. Credit: Sam Holden 7/15 Top of the track Nate Koch rides to the top of the track in the sprinters’ competition. Credit: Sam Holden 8/15 World champions French world champions Morgan Kneisky and Benjamin Thomas trade places in the Madison Chase. Credit: Sam Holden 9/15 Looking back Britain’s Elinor Barker looks behind as she tried to escape the pack. Credit: Sam Holden 10/15 Kenny De Ketele One of the defending champions Kenny De Ketele looks up to the crowd in London. Credit: Sam Holden 11/15 Derny race Callum Scotson races behind his Derny partner at the London Six Day. Credit: Sam Holden 12/15 Lined out Riders stay lined out as the pace increases Credit: Sam Holden 13/15 Under the spotlight Elinor Barker under the spotlight as the women prepare to race. Credit: Sam Holden 14/15 Cav Mark Cavendish looks on as he prepares to entertain the home crowd at the London Six Day. Credit: Sam Holden 15/15 Aussie victory Scotson and Meyer change in the Madison on their way to London Six Day overall victory. Credit: Sam Holden