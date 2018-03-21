Adam Yates abandons Volta a Catalunya after final kilometre crash

British rider Adam Yates undergoes hospital checks after crash on stage three of Volta a Catalunya left him with back pain

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has abandoned the 2018 Volta a Catalunya after a crash on stage three injured his back and pelvis.

The British rider could not complete Wednesday’s stage after falling with a small group of riders within the final kilometre. It was unclear what had caused the incident.

While the other riders involved in the crash managed to get back on their bikes, the 25-year-old appeared to be struggling to stand up after the incident.

Mitchelton-Scott sport director Dave McPartland said in a statement: “Adam crashed just one kilometre from the finish, we tried to get him to ride to the finish but he couldn’t.

“He hit his back on the kerb and he tried to stand up but had to sit down again and had a lot of pain in his pelvis. He has gone to hospital now for checks.”

Having finished in fourth place overall last season, Yates had been part of a strong line-up for the Australian team in Catalunya alongside twin brother Simon and Colombian Esteban Chaves.

Adam was riding with the peloton as Simon was ahead in a group of four chasing lone leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). De Gendt managed to evade the chasers to win the shortened stage and take the overall lead, with Simon finishing second.

The injury is a blow to Adam, who recently took a stage victory in Tirreno-Adriatico on his way to placing fifth overall.

He is scheduled to lead Mitchelton-Scott at the 2018 Tour de France – where he placed fourth overall in 2016 – with Simon and Chaves contesting the Giro d’Italia in May.