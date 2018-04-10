Amstel Gold Race 2018: Everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Amstel Gold Race, taking place on Sunday April 15
The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite taking place in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 15 in 2018.
The race is usually a hotly contested affair being the first of the three Ardennes, before La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Taking a place in the UCI WorldTour, and the UCI Women’s WorldTour, both the men’s and women’s races draw in some of the top riders in the world.
Last year’s men’s winner Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) is scheduled to return, and he will face a strong field that includes Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Click here to see the full provisional start list.
The women’s edition was added in 2017, and will remain unchanged going into its second year.
>>> Iconic Places: The Cauberg
Amstel Gold Race 2018 route
The 53rd edition of the race will feature the same narrow roads, short, sharp ascents, twists and turns we’ve come to expect from the Ardennes Classics. The men’s race sets off at 10.20am, and the women’s at 10.40am.
The 240km men’s route has seen a change for the 2018 edition. Following the start, at the Market in Maastricht, riders will ride three big loops through the South Limburg hills – covering three ascents of the Cauberg and passages of the finish line in Vilt-Valkenburg.
The final loop will contain ascents of the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg, but not the Cauberg. Instead, after the climb of the Geulhemmerberg the peloton will descend via the Kuitenbergweg towards the district Amby. Once down, after the Molenweg and the Peutgensweg, they’ll cross the Rasberg, climb the Bemelerberg, turn left towards Terblijt and then right again via the Rijnsbergerweg on the Sibberweg – where they’ll enter the last kilometre.
The change has been designed to drive competition levels, by making perfect positioning all the more cruicial. Race Director Leo van Vliet commented on the change, saying: “we are looking for the narrower roads on what will make the control of the peloton more difficult.”
The 120km women’s race starts and finishes at the same place as the men’s, about 1.8 kilometers past the top of the Cauberg. The peloton will confront the 970 metre de Geulhemmerberg, with its eight per cent gradient, the Bemelerberg (900 meters, gradient seven per cent) and the infamous 800 metre, 12 per cent Cauberg along the way.
Amstel Gold Race 2018 TV guide
The race will shown live on Eurosport 1, with highlights shown on Eurosport 1 later in the evening.
13.45-16.30, LIVE Amstel Gold Race 2018, Eurosport 1
19.00-20.30, Amstel Gold Race highlights, Eurosport 1
22.30-23.30, Amstel Gold Race highlights, Eurosport 1
You can also follow updates on the official Twitter account: @Amstelgoldrace
Amstel Gold Race past winners
Taking it back to the year 2000, the winners are as follows:
|2000
|Erik Zabel (GER)
|Team Telekom
|2001
|Erik Dekker (NED)
|Rabobank
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (ITA)
|Fassa Bortolo
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ)
|Team Telekom
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (ITA)
|Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (ITA)
|Liquigas–Bianchi
|2006
|Fränk Schleck (LUX)
|Team CSC
|2007
|Stefan Schumacher (GER)
|Gerolsteiner
|2008
|Damiano Cunego (ITA)
|Lampre
|2009
|Serguei Ivanov (RUS)
|Team Katusha
|2010
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2012
|Enrico Gasparotto (ITA)
|Astana
|2013
|Roman Kreuziger (CZE)
|Saxo–Tinkoff
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|BMC Racing Team
|2015
|Michał Kwiatkowski (POL)
|Etixx–Quick-Step
|2016
|Enrico Gasparotto (ITA)
|Wanty–Groupe Gobert
|2017
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Quick-Step Floors
In 2017, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) denied Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) a full Ardennes Classics house, beating another former winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in a two-up sprint for the line.
The inaugural women’s race went to Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – who did manage the hattrick, winning this, plus Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes and La Flèche Wallone.
Amstel Gold Race 2018 start list
Men’s provisional start list
Quick-Step Floors
1 GILBERT, Philippe BEL
2 ALAPHILIPPE, Julian FRA
3 JUNGELS, Bob LUX
4 TERPSTRA, Niki NED
5 MAS NICOLAU, Enric ESP
6 RICHEZE, Maximiliano Ariel ARG
7 SERRY, Pieter BEL
Mitchelton-Scott
11 ALBASINI, Michael SUI
12 DURBRIDGE, Luke AUS
13 HEPBURN, Michael AUS
14 IMPEY, Daryl RSA
15 JUUL JENSEN, Christopher DEN
16 KREUZIGER, Roman CZE
17 TRENTIN, Matteo ITA
Team Sky
21 KWIATKOWSKI, Michal POL
22 DOULL, Owain GBR
23 GEOGHEGAN HART, Tao GBR
24 HENAO MONTOYA, Sergio Luis COL
25 KIRYIENKA, Vasil BLR
26 VAN BAARLE, Dylan NED
27 WISNIOWSKI, Lukasz POL
Movistar
31 VALVERDE, Alejandro ESP
32 ANACONA, Winner Andrew COL
33 BETANCUR, Carlos COL
34 BARBERO, Carlos ESP
35 CARRETERO, Hector ESP
36 ERVITI, Imanol ESP
37 ARCAS, Jorge ESP
Team Sunweb
41 MATTHEWS, Michael AUS
42 KELDERMAN, Wilco NED
43 FRÖHLINGER, Johannes GER
44 GESCHKE, Simon GER
45 KÄMNA, Lennard GER
46 TEN DAM, Laurens NED
47 KRAGH ANDERSEN, Søren DEN
Lotto-Soudal
51 WELLENS, Tim BEL
52 BENOOT, Tiesj BEL
53 DE BUYST, Jasper BEL
54 MARCZYNSKI, Tomasz POL
55 VAN DER SANDE, Tosh BEL
56 VANENDERT, Jelle BEL
57 MONFORT, Maxime BEL
BMC Racing Team
61 VAN AVERMAET, Greg BEL
62 BEVIN, Patrick NZL
63 CARUSO, Damiano ITA
64 GERRANS, Simon AUS
65 TEUNS, Dylan BEL
66 BETTIOL, Alberto ITA
67 DE MARCHI, Alessandro ITA
LottoNL-Jumbo
71 DE TIER, Floris BEL
72 GESINK, Robert NED
73 LINDEMAN, Bert-Jan NED
74 MARTENS, Paul GER
75 VAN POPPEL, Danny NED
76 TANKINK, Bram NED
77 TOLHOEK, Antwan NED
Bora-Hansgrohe
81 SAGAN, Peter SVK
82 BURGHARDT, Marcus GER
83 ACKERMANN, Pascal GER
84 KONRAD, Patrick AUT
85 MCCARTHY, Jay AUS
86 MÜHLBERGER, Gregor AUT
87 BENEDETTI, Cesare ITA
Trek-Segafredo
91 MOLLEMA, Bauke NED
92 DE KORT, Koen NED
93 DEGENKOLB, John GER
94 FELLINE, Fabio ITA
95 GOGL, Michael AUT
96 DANIEL, Gregory USA
97 SKUJINS, Toms LAT
Astana Pro Team
101 CATALDO, Dario ITA
102 DE VREESE, Laurens BEL
103 FRAILE MATARRANZ, Omar ESP
104 FUGLSANG, Jakob DEN
105 GATTO, Oscar ITA
106 MOSER, Moreno ITA
107 VALGREN ANDERSEN, Michael DEN
Katusha-Alpecin
111 LAMMERTINK, Maurits NED
112 HAAS, Nathan AUS
113 KUZNETSOV, Viacheslav RUS
115 PLANCKAERT, Baptiste BEL
116 BIERMANS, Jenthe BEL
117 SMIT, Willem Jakobus RSA
118 ZABEL, Rick GER
Ag2r-La Mondiale
121 GALLOPIN, Tony FRA
122 DOMONT, Axel FRA
123 GASTAUER, Ben LUX
124 GAUTIER, Cyril FRA
125 GOUGEARD, Alexis FRA
126 NAESEN, Oliver BEL
127 VUILLERMOZ, Alexis FRA
Groupama-FDJ
131 VICHOT, Arthur FRA
132 MADOUAS, Valentin FRA
133 MOLARD, Rudy FRA
134 ROUX, Anthony FRA
135 SEIGLE, Romain FRA
136 VAUGRENARD, Benoit FRA
137 CIMOLAI, Davide ITA
UAE Team Emirates
141 FARIA DA COSTA, Rui Alberto POR
142 SWIFT, Ben GBR
143 MARTIN, Daniel IRL
144 MORI, Manuele ITA
145 RIABUSHENKO, Aleksandr BLR
146 SUTHERLAND, Rory AUS
147 ULISSI, Diego ITA
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
151 VANMARCKE, Sep BEL
152 CRADDOCK, G Lawson USA
153 CLARKE, Simon AUS
154 HOWES, Alex USA
155 LANGEVELD, Sebastian NED
156 OWEN, Logan USA
157 URAN, Rigoberto COL
Dimension Data
161 SLAGTER, Tom-Jelte NED
162 DAVIES, Scott GBR
163 GHEBREIGZABHIER WERKILUL, Amanuel ERI
164 GIBBONS, Ryan RSA
165 KING, Benjamin USA
166 PAUWELS, Serge BEL
167 VENTER, Jaco RSA
Bahrain-Merida
171 NIBALI, Vincenzo ITA
172 BOLE, Grega SLO
173 COLBRELLI, Sonny ITA
174 IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, Gorka ESP
175 IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, Jon ESP
176 GASPAROTTO, Enrico ITA
177 PELLIZOTTI, Franco ITA
Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
181 WEENING, Pieter NED
182 REINDERS, Elmar NED
183 LIGTHART, Pim NED
184 MEIJERS, Jeroen NED
185 RIESEBEEK, Oscar NED
186 GERTS, Floris NED
187 DE GREEF, Robbert NED
Israel Cycling Academy
191 GOLDSTEIN, Roy ISR
192 JENSEN, August NOR
193 NEILANDS, Krists LAT
194 PERRY, Benjamin CAN
195 SBARAGLI, Kristian ITA
196 VAN WINDEN, Dennis NED
197 WILLIAMS, Tyler USA
Aqua Blue Sport
201 CHRISTIAN, Mark GBR
202 DENIFL, Stefan AUT
203 DUNBAR, Edward IRL
204 HANSEN, Lasse Norman DEN
205 KREDER, Michel NED
206 PEDERSEN, Casper DEN
207 WARBASSE, Lawrence USA
Sport Vlaanderen Baloise
211 DE GENDT, Aime BEL
212 DECLERCQ, Benjamin BEL
213 DELTOMBE, Kevin BEL
214 SPRENGERS, Thomas BEL
215 VAN GESTEL, Dries BEL
216 VAN HECKE, Preben BEL
217 WARLOP, Jordi BEL
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
221 EIKING, Odd Christian NOR
222 MINNAARD, Marco NED
223 OFFREDO, Yoann FRA
224 PASQUALON, Andrea ITA
225 SMITH, Dion NZL
226 VAN MELSEN, Kevin BEL
227 VANSPEYBROUCK, Pieter BEL
Vital Concept Cycling Club
231 COQUARD, Bryan FRA
232 BAGOT, Yoann FRA
233 TURGIS, Tanguy FRA
234 COURTEILLE, Arnaud FRA
235 MÜLLER, Patrick SUI
236 PACHER, Quentin FRA
237 REZA, Kevin FRA
Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
241 CUNEGO, Damiano ITA
242 TIZZA, Marco ITA
243 CANOLA, Marco ITA
244 GROSU, Eduard Michael ROU
245 KOBAYASHI, Marino JPN
246 LOBATO DEL VALLE, Juan Jose ESP
247 PONZI, Simone ITA
Women’s teams
Alé Cipollini
Aromitalita Vaiano
Astana Women’s Team
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
BTC City Ljubljana
CANYON/SRAM Racing
Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Cylance Pro Cycling
Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Women Cycling Team
Experza-Footlogicx
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Hitec Products – Birk Sport
Lotto Soudal Ladies
Mitchelton-Scott Women
Movistar Team Women
Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team
Team Sunweb Women
Team Virtu Cycling Women
Trek – Drops
Valcar – PBM
Waowdeals Pro Cycling
Wiggle High5