Amstel Gold Race 2018: Everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Amstel Gold Race, taking place on Sunday April 15

The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite taking place in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 15 in 2018.

The race is usually a hotly contested affair being the first of the three Ardennes, before La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Taking a place in the UCI WorldTour, and the UCI Women’s WorldTour, both the men’s and women’s races draw in some of the top riders in the world.

Last year’s men’s winner Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) is scheduled to return, and he will face a strong field that includes Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Click here to see the full provisional start list.

The women’s edition was added in 2017, and will remain unchanged going into its second year.

>>> Iconic Places: The Cauberg

Amstel Gold Race 2018 route

The 53rd edition of the race will feature the same narrow roads, short, sharp ascents, twists and turns we’ve come to expect from the Ardennes Classics. The men’s race sets off at 10.20am, and the women’s at 10.40am.

The 240km men’s route has seen a change for the 2018 edition. Following the start, at the Market in Maastricht, riders will ride three big loops through the South Limburg hills – covering three ascents of the Cauberg and passages of the finish line in Vilt-Valkenburg.

The final loop will contain ascents of the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg, but not the Cauberg. Instead, after the climb of the Geulhemmerberg the peloton will descend via the Kuitenbergweg towards the district Amby. Once down, after the Molenweg and the Peutgensweg, they’ll cross the Rasberg, climb the Bemelerberg, turn left towards Terblijt and then right again via the Rijnsbergerweg on the Sibberweg – where they’ll enter the last kilometre.

The change has been designed to drive competition levels, by making perfect positioning all the more cruicial. Race Director Leo van Vliet commented on the change, saying: “we are looking for the narrower roads on what will make the control of the peloton more difficult.”

The 120km women’s race starts and finishes at the same place as the men’s, about 1.8 kilometers past the top of the Cauberg. The peloton will confront the 970 metre de Geulhemmerberg, with its eight per cent gradient, the Bemelerberg (900 meters, gradient seven per cent) and the infamous 800 metre, 12 per cent Cauberg along the way.

Amstel Gold Race 2018 TV guide

The race will shown live on Eurosport 1, with highlights shown on Eurosport 1 later in the evening.

13.45-16.30, LIVE Amstel Gold Race 2018, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Amstel Gold Race highlights, Eurosport 1

22.30-23.30, Amstel Gold Race highlights, Eurosport 1

You can also follow updates on the official Twitter account: @Amstelgoldrace

Amstel Gold Race past winners

Taking it back to the year 2000, the winners are as follows:

2000 (GER) Team Telekom 2001 (NED) Rabobank 2002 (ITA) Fassa Bortolo 2003 (KAZ) Team Telekom 2004 (ITA) Gerolsteiner 2005 (ITA) Liquigas–Bianchi 2006 (LUX) Team CSC 2007 (GER) Gerolsteiner 2008 (ITA) Lampre 2009 (RUS) Team Katusha 2010 (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto 2011 (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto 2012 (ITA) Astana 2013 (CZE) Saxo–Tinkoff 2014 (BEL) BMC Racing Team 2015 (POL) Etixx–Quick-Step 2016 (ITA) Wanty–Groupe Gobert 2017 (BEL) Quick-Step Floors

In 2017,

The inaugural women’s race went to Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – who did manage the hattrick, winning this, plus Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes and La Flèche Wallone.



Amstel Gold Race 2018 start list

Men’s provisional start list

Quick-Step Floors

1 GILBERT, Philippe BEL

2 ALAPHILIPPE, Julian FRA

3 JUNGELS, Bob LUX

4 TERPSTRA, Niki NED

5 MAS NICOLAU, Enric ESP

6 RICHEZE, Maximiliano Ariel ARG

7 SERRY, Pieter BEL

Mitchelton-Scott

11 ALBASINI, Michael SUI

12 DURBRIDGE, Luke AUS

13 HEPBURN, Michael AUS

14 IMPEY, Daryl RSA

15 JUUL JENSEN, Christopher DEN

16 KREUZIGER, Roman CZE

17 TRENTIN, Matteo ITA

Team Sky

21 KWIATKOWSKI, Michal POL

22 DOULL, Owain GBR

23 GEOGHEGAN HART, Tao GBR

24 HENAO MONTOYA, Sergio Luis COL

25 KIRYIENKA, Vasil BLR

26 VAN BAARLE, Dylan NED

27 WISNIOWSKI, Lukasz POL

Movistar

31 VALVERDE, Alejandro ESP

32 ANACONA, Winner Andrew COL

33 BETANCUR, Carlos COL

34 BARBERO, Carlos ESP

35 CARRETERO, Hector ESP

36 ERVITI, Imanol ESP

37 ARCAS, Jorge ESP

Team Sunweb

41 MATTHEWS, Michael AUS

42 KELDERMAN, Wilco NED

43 FRÖHLINGER, Johannes GER

44 GESCHKE, Simon GER

45 KÄMNA, Lennard GER

46 TEN DAM, Laurens NED

47 KRAGH ANDERSEN, Søren DEN

Lotto-Soudal

51 WELLENS, Tim BEL

52 BENOOT, Tiesj BEL

53 DE BUYST, Jasper BEL

54 MARCZYNSKI, Tomasz POL

55 VAN DER SANDE, Tosh BEL

56 VANENDERT, Jelle BEL

57 MONFORT, Maxime BEL

BMC Racing Team

61 VAN AVERMAET, Greg BEL

62 BEVIN, Patrick NZL

63 CARUSO, Damiano ITA

64 GERRANS, Simon AUS

65 TEUNS, Dylan BEL

66 BETTIOL, Alberto ITA

67 DE MARCHI, Alessandro ITA

LottoNL-Jumbo

71 DE TIER, Floris BEL

72 GESINK, Robert NED

73 LINDEMAN, Bert-Jan NED

74 MARTENS, Paul GER

75 VAN POPPEL, Danny NED

76 TANKINK, Bram NED

77 TOLHOEK, Antwan NED

Bora-Hansgrohe

81 SAGAN, Peter SVK

82 BURGHARDT, Marcus GER

83 ACKERMANN, Pascal GER

84 KONRAD, Patrick AUT

85 MCCARTHY, Jay AUS

86 MÜHLBERGER, Gregor AUT

87 BENEDETTI, Cesare ITA

Trek-Segafredo

91 MOLLEMA, Bauke NED

92 DE KORT, Koen NED

93 DEGENKOLB, John GER

94 FELLINE, Fabio ITA

95 GOGL, Michael AUT

96 DANIEL, Gregory USA

97 SKUJINS, Toms LAT

Astana Pro Team

101 CATALDO, Dario ITA

102 DE VREESE, Laurens BEL

103 FRAILE MATARRANZ, Omar ESP

104 FUGLSANG, Jakob DEN

105 GATTO, Oscar ITA

106 MOSER, Moreno ITA

107 VALGREN ANDERSEN, Michael DEN

Katusha-Alpecin

111 LAMMERTINK, Maurits NED

112 HAAS, Nathan AUS

113 KUZNETSOV, Viacheslav RUS

115 PLANCKAERT, Baptiste BEL

116 BIERMANS, Jenthe BEL

117 SMIT, Willem Jakobus RSA

118 ZABEL, Rick GER

Ag2r-La Mondiale

121 GALLOPIN, Tony FRA

122 DOMONT, Axel FRA

123 GASTAUER, Ben LUX

124 GAUTIER, Cyril FRA

125 GOUGEARD, Alexis FRA

126 NAESEN, Oliver BEL

127 VUILLERMOZ, Alexis FRA

Groupama-FDJ

131 VICHOT, Arthur FRA

132 MADOUAS, Valentin FRA

133 MOLARD, Rudy FRA

134 ROUX, Anthony FRA

135 SEIGLE, Romain FRA

136 VAUGRENARD, Benoit FRA

137 CIMOLAI, Davide ITA

UAE Team Emirates

141 FARIA DA COSTA, Rui Alberto POR

142 SWIFT, Ben GBR

143 MARTIN, Daniel IRL

144 MORI, Manuele ITA

145 RIABUSHENKO, Aleksandr BLR

146 SUTHERLAND, Rory AUS

147 ULISSI, Diego ITA

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

151 VANMARCKE, Sep BEL

152 CRADDOCK, G Lawson USA

153 CLARKE, Simon AUS

154 HOWES, Alex USA

155 LANGEVELD, Sebastian NED

156 OWEN, Logan USA

157 URAN, Rigoberto COL

Dimension Data

161 SLAGTER, Tom-Jelte NED

162 DAVIES, Scott GBR

163 GHEBREIGZABHIER WERKILUL, Amanuel ERI

164 GIBBONS, Ryan RSA

165 KING, Benjamin USA

166 PAUWELS, Serge BEL

167 VENTER, Jaco RSA

Bahrain-Merida

171 NIBALI, Vincenzo ITA

172 BOLE, Grega SLO

173 COLBRELLI, Sonny ITA

174 IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, Gorka ESP

175 IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, Jon ESP

176 GASPAROTTO, Enrico ITA

177 PELLIZOTTI, Franco ITA

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

181 WEENING, Pieter NED

182 REINDERS, Elmar NED

183 LIGTHART, Pim NED

184 MEIJERS, Jeroen NED

185 RIESEBEEK, Oscar NED

186 GERTS, Floris NED

187 DE GREEF, Robbert NED

Israel Cycling Academy

191 GOLDSTEIN, Roy ISR

192 JENSEN, August NOR

193 NEILANDS, Krists LAT

194 PERRY, Benjamin CAN

195 SBARAGLI, Kristian ITA

196 VAN WINDEN, Dennis NED

197 WILLIAMS, Tyler USA

Aqua Blue Sport

201 CHRISTIAN, Mark GBR

202 DENIFL, Stefan AUT

203 DUNBAR, Edward IRL

204 HANSEN, Lasse Norman DEN

205 KREDER, Michel NED

206 PEDERSEN, Casper DEN

207 WARBASSE, Lawrence USA

Sport Vlaanderen Baloise

211 DE GENDT, Aime BEL

212 DECLERCQ, Benjamin BEL

213 DELTOMBE, Kevin BEL

214 SPRENGERS, Thomas BEL

215 VAN GESTEL, Dries BEL

216 VAN HECKE, Preben BEL

217 WARLOP, Jordi BEL

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

221 EIKING, Odd Christian NOR

222 MINNAARD, Marco NED

223 OFFREDO, Yoann FRA

224 PASQUALON, Andrea ITA

225 SMITH, Dion NZL

226 VAN MELSEN, Kevin BEL

227 VANSPEYBROUCK, Pieter BEL

Vital Concept Cycling Club

231 COQUARD, Bryan FRA

232 BAGOT, Yoann FRA

233 TURGIS, Tanguy FRA

234 COURTEILLE, Arnaud FRA

235 MÜLLER, Patrick SUI

236 PACHER, Quentin FRA

237 REZA, Kevin FRA

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

241 CUNEGO, Damiano ITA

242 TIZZA, Marco ITA

243 CANOLA, Marco ITA

244 GROSU, Eduard Michael ROU

245 KOBAYASHI, Marino JPN

246 LOBATO DEL VALLE, Juan Jose ESP

247 PONZI, Simone ITA

Women’s teams

Alé Cipollini

Aromitalita Vaiano

Astana Women’s Team

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

BTC City Ljubljana

CANYON/SRAM Racing

Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Cylance Pro Cycling

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport Women Cycling Team

Experza-Footlogicx

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Mitchelton-Scott Women

Movistar Team Women

Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team

Team Sunweb Women

Team Virtu Cycling Women

Trek – Drops

Valcar – PBM

Waowdeals Pro Cycling

Wiggle High5