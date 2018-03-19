André Greipel’s Classics season over after breaking collarbone in Milan-San Remo crash

German sprinter André Greipel has surgery to repair fractured collarbone after Milan-San Remo crash

André Greipel will have to sit out the remainder of the 2018 Classics season after fracturing his collarbone in a crash during Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

The German sprinter was in near the front of the chase group following lone leader Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the descent of the Poggio inside the final 5km of the race when he crashed along with Lotto-Soudal team-mate Jasper De Buyst.

Up until that point, Greipel had looked in good shape to contest the finish despite also crashing earlier in the feed zone and suffering an abrasion to his left leg.

Greipel said via Twitter on Sunday: “Unfortunately not the way I wanted to finish my @Milano_Sanremo. 2 crashes and the last one 4 km from the finish let our amazing @Lotto_Soudal teamwork not getting the result we worked for-now off to surgery for my broken collarbone.”

Lotto-Soudal manager Marc Sergeant said: “Of course we are disappointed that we had such bad luck today. As a team we probably rode one of our best editions of Milan-San Remo.

“Until ten kilometres from the finish Jasper De Buyst, Jens Debusschere and André Greipel were still part of the first group. Jasper and André crashed on the descent of the Poggio.

“Jens Debusschere got held up because of that crash. We had already lost Jens Keukeleire just before the foot of the Poggio. He had already done a lot of work by that point, just like Bak, Maes and Sieberg.

“As a team we performed very well. Everyone was strong, but luck was not on our side.”

Greipel had already shown that he was in good shape this season, with two stage wins at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.

The team reports that both De Buyst and Keukeleire suffered abrasions, but with no other significant injuries.

Greipel was not the only notable sprinter to have crashed out of the 2018 edition of Milan-San Remo. British Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish hit a bollard on the approach to the Poggio and was sent flying through the air, landing heavily on the road.

Cavendish’s team reported that he suffered a possible ankle injury, abrasions and a fractured rib, separate to the one he also fractured in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Nibali’s attack on the Poggio ultimately netted him the Milan-San Remo victory, with Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) leading the peloton home for second place.