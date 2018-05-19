Arlenis Sierra wins final stage of Amgen Breakaway Race as Hall takes overall victory

Katharine Hall confirmed as overall winner

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) sprinted to victory on the third and final stage of the Amgen Breakaway Race as Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare) finished safely in the bunch to confirm her overall victory.

Hall’s overall win was all but confirmed after she took a solo win on Friday’s queen stage, and the American duly finished in 20th place in the peloton to wrap up the victory.

However spoilt on the day went to Cuban sprinter Arlenis Sierra, who benefitted from the work of bigger teams such as UnitedHealthcare to keep an attacking race together for the final bunch sprint.

Attacks flew off the front throughout the 70km, with cyclocross specialist Katie Compton (USA National Team) among those to launch short-lived, ill-fated moves off the front.

In the end no one move was able to threaten the bunch, with Team Sunweb and Canyon-SRAM controlling the final laps to set up Coryn Rivera and Alexis Ryan respectively.

However as was the case when Kendall Ryan won on the opening day, the big teams found themselves missing out on glory as Sierra positioned herself perfectly on Alexis Ryan’s wheel before sprinting past the American to take the stage victory.

Results

Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race empowered with SRAM 2018, stage three: Sacramento to Sacramento

1. Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women’s Team, in 1-37-32

2. Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing

3. Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling

4. Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women

5. Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5

6. Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team

7. Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

8. Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5

9. Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling

10. Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women

Final general classification

1. Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women, in 7-51-11

2. Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops, at 29 secs

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing, at 1-07

4. Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink, at 1-12

5. Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 1-16

6. Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women’s Team, at 1-20

7. Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling, at 1-43

8. Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women, at 2-24

9. Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women, at 2-28

10. Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico, at 2-31