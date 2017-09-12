Chris Froome and Lizzie Deignan head up confirmed Great Britain World Championships team

Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas are absent from Great Britain's final line-up for the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway, September 17-24
Chris Froome and Lizzie Deignan have been confirmed to represent Great Britain at the 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen, Norway, over September 17-24.
Deignan has recovered sufficiently from an appendix operation at the end of August to head up the women’s road race squad, where she will rank among the favourites for a medal. The 28-year-old from Otley claimed the 2015 road race title.
Deignan joins a strong line-up for the women’s road race that also includes Elinor Barker, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Dani King, Mel Lowther and Hayley Simmonds. Barker and Hannah Barnes will also ride the women’s individual time trial.
Fresh from his historic victory in the 2017 Vuelta a España on Sunday, Froome has been picked for the men’s individual time trial along with British TT champion Steve Cummings. As previously reported, British TT specialist Alex Dowsett will not ride this year.
>>> 2017 Road World Championships: Latest news, race info and reports
Froome is one of the favourites to take the TT title on a course that looks to suit his talents, with a tough finishing climb up Mount Floyen. Should the 32-year-old take the world title, it will cement a stand-out year that has included the Tour de France and Vuelta titles.
Neither Froome or Cummings will ride in the elite men’s road race, with the squad consisting of Adam Blythe, Mark Christian, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Scott Thwaites.
Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas had been named on the original long list last week but neither was selected for the final line-up.
Both men’s and women’s road squads are the maximum number possible under UCI rules.
“Selection for this year’s road world championships was a difficult one due to the depth of talent we have in Great Britain across the board, which is a good position to be in,” said BC head coach Iain Dyer.
“I’m delighted to see Chris Froome wishing to finish his season in Great Britain Cycling Team colours after another fantastic year for him and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action on a course which suits his strengths.
“Equally, I’m pleased to see Lizzie selected for the women’s road race following her recent illness. Lizzie will be supported by a full strength women’s team which is testament to how much women’s cycling is growing in this country in general but also the investment we have made in developing our best female road riders.”
>>> Lizzie Deignan has appendix removed: World Championships in doubt
Deignan and Froome are by no means the only medal hopes for Great Britain. Tom Pidcock goes into the junior men’s road race as current junior world, European and British cyclocross champion and after a strong season on the road.
Pfiefer Georgi will ride in both the junior women’s TT and road race after she, too, has enjoyed a successful season.
Chris Lawless should also be a key rider in the under-23 men’s road race, fresh from the news that he has been signed by Team Sky for the 2018 season.
“The junior squads are looking strong and we’ve seen some great results from individuals named within the teams this year,” said Dyer.
“It would be great to see this reflected in the results at the world championships, but what’s important for me is they make the most of the opportunity of being in the same team as the professional road riders and benefit from this experience as part of their long-term development.
“There are some notable omissions from the squad, such as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas plus Jacob Hennessy from the under-23 squad which is unfortunate but understandable. We are coming to the end of a long season for the road riders and injury and illness becomes inevitable so their decisions to withdraw themselves from selection are respected.”
The 2017 UCI Road World Championhsip take place in Bergen, Norway, from Sunday September 17 to Sunday, September 24. A full schedule of events can be found on our World Championships page.
Great Britain team for the 2017 UCI Road World Championships
Elite Men – Time Trial
Steve Cummings
Chris Froome
Elite Men– Road Race
Adam Blythe
Mark Christian
Jon Dibben
Owain Doull
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Pete Kennaugh
Ian Stannard
Ben Swift
Scott Thwaites
Elite Women – Time Trial
Elinor Barker
Hannah Barnes
Elite Women – Road Race
Elinor Barker
Alice Barnes
Hannah Barnes
Lizzie Deignan
Dani King
Mel Lowther
Hayley Simmonds
Under-23 Men – Time Trial
Scott Davies
Chris Lawless
Under-23 Men – Road Race
Scott Davies
Ethan Hayter
James Knox
Chris Lawless
Mark Stewart
Ollie Wood
Junior Men – Time Trial
Tom Pidcock
Fred Wright
Junior Men – Road Race
Mark Donovan
Tom Pidcock
Jake Stewart
Jacob Vaughan
Fred Wright
Junior Women – Time Trial
Lauren Dolan
Pfiefer Georgi
Junior Women – Road Race
Rhona Callender
Lauren Dolan
Pfeifer Georgi
Jessica Roberts
Sophie Wright