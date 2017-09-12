Chris Froome and Lizzie Deignan head up confirmed Great Britain World Championships team

Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas are absent from Great Britain's final line-up for the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway, September 17-24

Chris Froome and Lizzie Deignan have been confirmed to represent Great Britain at the 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen, Norway, over September 17-24.

Deignan has recovered sufficiently from an appendix operation at the end of August to head up the women’s road race squad, where she will rank among the favourites for a medal. The 28-year-old from Otley claimed the 2015 road race title.

Deignan joins a strong line-up for the women’s road race that also includes Elinor Barker, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Dani King, Mel Lowther and Hayley Simmonds. Barker and Hannah Barnes will also ride the women’s individual time trial.

Fresh from his historic victory in the 2017 Vuelta a España on Sunday, Froome has been picked for the men’s individual time trial along with British TT champion Steve Cummings. As previously reported, British TT specialist Alex Dowsett will not ride this year.

>>> 2017 Road World Championships: Latest news, race info and reports

Froome is one of the favourites to take the TT title on a course that looks to suit his talents, with a tough finishing climb up Mount Floyen. Should the 32-year-old take the world title, it will cement a stand-out year that has included the Tour de France and Vuelta titles.

Neither Froome or Cummings will ride in the elite men’s road race, with the squad consisting of Adam Blythe, Mark Christian, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Scott Thwaites.

Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas had been named on the original long list last week but neither was selected for the final line-up.

Both men’s and women’s road squads are the maximum number possible under UCI rules.

“Selection for this year’s road world championships was a difficult one due to the depth of talent we have in Great Britain across the board, which is a good position to be in,” said BC head coach Iain Dyer.

“I’m delighted to see Chris Froome wishing to finish his season in Great Britain Cycling Team colours after another fantastic year for him and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action on a course which suits his strengths.

“Equally, I’m pleased to see Lizzie selected for the women’s road race following her recent illness. Lizzie will be supported by a full strength women’s team which is testament to how much women’s cycling is growing in this country in general but also the investment we have made in developing our best female road riders.”

>>> Lizzie Deignan has appendix removed: World Championships in doubt

Deignan and Froome are by no means the only medal hopes for Great Britain. Tom Pidcock goes into the junior men’s road race as current junior world, European and British cyclocross champion and after a strong season on the road.

Pfiefer Georgi will ride in both the junior women’s TT and road race after she, too, has enjoyed a successful season.

Chris Lawless should also be a key rider in the under-23 men’s road race, fresh from the news that he has been signed by Team Sky for the 2018 season.

“The junior squads are looking strong and we’ve seen some great results from individuals named within the teams this year,” said Dyer.

“It would be great to see this reflected in the results at the world championships, but what’s important for me is they make the most of the opportunity of being in the same team as the professional road riders and benefit from this experience as part of their long-term development.

“There are some notable omissions from the squad, such as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas plus Jacob Hennessy from the under-23 squad which is unfortunate but understandable. We are coming to the end of a long season for the road riders and injury and illness becomes inevitable so their decisions to withdraw themselves from selection are respected.”

The 2017 UCI Road World Championhsip take place in Bergen, Norway, from Sunday September 17 to Sunday, September 24. A full schedule of events can be found on our World Championships page.

Great Britain team for the 2017 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Men – Time Trial

Steve Cummings

Chris Froome

Elite Men– Road Race

Adam Blythe

Mark Christian

Jon Dibben

Owain Doull

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Pete Kennaugh

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift

Scott Thwaites

Elite Women – Time Trial

Elinor Barker

Hannah Barnes

Elite Women – Road Race

Elinor Barker

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Lizzie Deignan

Dani King

Mel Lowther

Hayley Simmonds

Under-23 Men – Time Trial

Scott Davies

Chris Lawless

Under-23 Men – Road Race

Scott Davies

Ethan Hayter

James Knox

Chris Lawless

Mark Stewart

Ollie Wood

Junior Men – Time Trial

Tom Pidcock

Fred Wright

Junior Men – Road Race

Mark Donovan

Tom Pidcock

Jake Stewart

Jacob Vaughan

Fred Wright

Junior Women – Time Trial

Lauren Dolan

Pfiefer Georgi

Junior Women – Road Race

Rhona Callender

Lauren Dolan

Pfeifer Georgi

Jessica Roberts

Sophie Wright