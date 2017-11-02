Concussion sees Andy Tennant withdraw from Manchester round of Track World Cup

30-year-old pulls out of squad after crash at European Track Championships

Great Britain’s Andy Tennant has withdrawn from the Manchester round of the Track World Cup (November 10-12) as he continues to recover from concussion sustained in a crash at the European Track Championships last month.

Tennant crashed on the final lap of team pursuit qualifying on October 18 in Berlin, saying that he had felt dizzy before his fall and that he could remember little about the incident.

Still suffering from the after-effects of the crash, Tennant has with drawn from the squad and is following the concussion management protocol under the care of the medical team of the Great Britain squad.

“I’m disappointed I’m unable to race in Manchester, the home world cup is always the highlight of our competition calendar, but I need to prioritise my health,” the 30-year-old said.

“My focus is now on returning to full fitness to be competitive for the rest of the season, but I will be supporting my team mates and looking forward to watching what should be an exciting event.”

Medical staff were quickly on the scene to tend to Tennant after his crash, with Dr Nigel Jones, the newly appointed head of medical services for the Great Britain team, saying that he was the first rider to be treated under the team’s new concussion protocol.

“One of my first priorities upon my appointment was to introduce a concussion management protocol to educate, prevent and manage concussion within the squad,” Jones said.

“The protocol is aligned with evidence-based best management of concussion, drawing on the Berlin consensus statement on concussion in sport 2016 and from my experiences of working with other sports, particularly rugby.

“Supporting our riders well-being is an integral function of our department, and the next steps for Andy based on the protocol is to rest until the concussion symptoms disappear to ensure he makes a full recovery.”