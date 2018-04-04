Cycling on TV in 2018: calendar guide to what’s on and when

Never miss a bike race on the telly-box with our live TV guides

If the perfect weekend for you involves an early morning spin followed by an afternoon with your nose to the screen waiting for the rider with the race winning move to make it, then you’ll want to know when and where you can watch cycling on TV.

Eurosport pretty much holds the keys to the vast majority of televised bike racing, but you can catch some of it on the BBC and ITV is home to the Tour de France, Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour to name a few.

Failing inclusion in the schedule of a major player, some races are live-streamed elsewhere on the web and you can see race previous here on the CW site.

In year’s gone by, women’s racing has been harder to catch on TV – but this is changing. In 2016, nine of the UCI Women’s WorldTour events were broadcast live, in 2017 this was bumped up to 12 and we hope to see this number rise in 2018. As of April 2018, all UCI Women’s WorldTour events have been broadcast.

Here’s a selection of TV guides to help ensure you catch the race you want to see on TV…

Where and when to watch cycling on TV

Jump to: January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October

January cycling races TV guides

European racing is a few months off, with plenty of wind, rain, snow and ice around. In Australia it’s a whole other story, so the pro peloton gets into gear racing the Tour Down Under.

Tues 16 – Sun 21: Tour Down Under TV guide



February cycling races TV guides

Early season races kick off with hot and dusty roads in Dubai, Oman and Abu Dhabi. The European Classics arrive later in the month in the shape of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, with plenty more to come as spring begins to emerge.

Tues 6 – Sat 10: Dubai Tour TV guide

Weds 14 – Mon 19: Tour of Oman TV guide

Weds 14 – Sun 18: Ruta del Sol round up including TV guide

Weds 21 – Sun 25: Abu Dhabi Tour TV guide

Saturday 24: Omloop Het Nieusblad TV guide

Sunday 25: Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne TV guide

Weds 28 – Sun March 4: UCI Track World Championships TV guide



March cycling races TV guides

Italy’s white roads dominate our dreams in early March thanks to relative newcomer Strade Bianche (introduced in 2007) before riders head to the sprinters’ Classic Milan San Remo. More pavé and the cobbled climbs are then on offer with Classics such as, E3 Harelbeke and Ghent-Wevelgem.

Saturday 3: Strade Bianche TV guide

Sun 4 – Sun 11: Paris-Nice TV guide

Weds 7 – Tues 13: Tirreno-Adriatico TV guide

Saturday 17: Milan San Remo round up, including TV guide

Mon 19 – Sun 25: Volta a Catalunya TV guide

Friday 23: E3 Harelbeke TV guide

Sunday 25: Ghent-Wevelgem TV guide



April cycling races TV guides

Big hitting Classics come thick and fast through April, providing plenty of entertainment for racing fans. The Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège all boast inclusion in the UCI WorldTour and the UCI Women’s WorldTour. Additional WorldTour races for the men are Paris-Roubaix, Vuelta al País Vasco and the five day Tour de Romandie whilst women have the addition of the Tour of Chongming Island (26-28 April).

Sunday, 1: Tour of Flanders TV guide

Mon 2 – Sat 7: Tour of the Basque Country TV guide

Thurs 5 – Sat 14: Commonwealth Games cycling round up including TV guide

Sunday, 8: Paris-Roubaix TV guide

Sunday, 15: Amstel Gold Race round up including TV guide

Wednesday, 18: La Flèche Wallonne round up including TV guide

Sunday, 22: Liège-Bastogne-Liège round up including TV guide

Weds 25 – Mon 30: Tour de Romandie TV guide



May cycling races TV guides

In the UK, the Tour de Yorkshire will dominate TV screens. However, as the month trundles on the major attraction will be the first Grand Tour of the year: the Giro d’Italia.

Thurs 3 – Sun 6 (men) | Thurs 3 – Fri 4 (women): Tour de Yorkshire TV guide

Sat 5 – Sun 27: Giro d’Italia TV guide

Sun 13 – Sat 19 2018 (men) | Thurs 17 – Sat 19 (women): Tour of California TV guide



June cycling races TV guides

The Tour de France warm up stage races – Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse – may give us an insight into which riders we can expect fireworks from come the big French fiasco. Women’s racing takes centre stage in the UK with the five day Women’s Tour – typically broadcast on ITV.

Sun 3 – Sun 10: Critérium du Dauphiné TV guide

Sat 9 – Sun 17: Tour de Suisse TV guide

Weds 13 – Sun 17: The Women’s Tour round up including TV guide



July cycling races TV guides

The biggest month in cycling TV is here with the Tour de France. In the UK, get set to have ITV or Eurosport on your screen most of the time, with live broadcasting and highlights.

Fri 6 – Sun 15: Giro Rosa round up including TV guide

Sat 7 – Sun 29: Tour de France TV guide

Tuesday 17: La Course by Le Tour de France TV guide

Sunday 29 – RideLondon-Surrey Classic TV guide



August cycling races TV guides

Who will have the legs for the final Grand Tour of the year? We’ll find out as the peloton heads over to Spain for the Vuelta a España, whilst others prepare their legs for the rigours of September.

Sat 25 Aug – Sun 16 Sept: Vuelta a España TV guide



September cycling races TV guides

The UCI World Championships are finally here! On UK roads, you can also catch the Tour of Britain – tune in to ITV4 for highlights from the racing here.

Sun 2 – Sun 9: Tour of Britain round up including TV guide

Sun 23 – Sun 30: UCI World Championships TV guide



October cycling races TV guides

Races begin to peter out – but there’s still Il Lombardia to keep you entertained, plus plenty of cyclocross racing for those who can stand a little mud.

Saturday 13 : Il Lombardia TV guide

We’ll update our TV guides as the year goes on – keep checking back for more information.