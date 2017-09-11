Cycling transfers 2018: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

There are plenty of big names on the market this off-season, and with the transfer window having opened on August 1 we're now finding out where they're headed

Cycling’s transfer window swung wide open on August 1, meaning teams are free to announce which riders are coming and going for the 2018 season.

The biggest move of the transfer season so far is Mikel Landa’s move from Team Sky to Movistar, a transfer which had been widely rumoured since the Tour de France.

Other big moves include Warren Barguil leaving Team Sunweb to join Fortuneo Oscaro, and Alexander Kristoff moving from Katusha-Alpecin to UAE Team Emirates with Marcel Kittel switching from Quick-Step Floors to replace him.

Others have called it a day with Tom Boonen and Alberto Contador both retiring.

This is expected to be an exciting period of transfers, with a number of big name riders expected to be changing teams for the 2018 season.

Here is our handy list of the ins and outs from each WorldTour team, which will be updated with all the big moves throughout August and the rest of the season.

Ag2r La Mondiale

Ins: Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Clement Venturini (Cofidis), Benoit Cosnefroy* (Chambery CF)

Outs: Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy), Hugo Houle (Astana), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida)

Renewals: Gediminas Bagdonas, Romain Bardet, François Bidard, Axel Domont, Ben Gastauer, Pierre Latour, Oliver Naesen

Astana

Ins: Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac)

Outs: Paolo Tiralongo (retired)

Renewals: Dario Cataldo, Laurens De Vreese, Jakob Fuglsang, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Luis Leon Sanchez

Bahrain Merida

Ins: Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Drapac), Matej Mohoric (UAE), Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz-BMC), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Outs:

Renewals: Sonny Colbrelli

BMC Racing

Ins: Albert Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac), Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan van Hooydunck (BMC Development)

Outs: Silvan Dillier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Amaël Moinard (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Manuel Quinziato (retired), Manuel Senni (Bardiani-CSF)

Renewals: Brent Bookwalter, Damiano Caruso, Alessandro De Marchi, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Richie Porte, Joey Rosskopf, Michael Schär, Danilo Wyss, Tejay van Garderen, Francisco Ventoso

Bora-Hansgrohe

Ins: Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)

Outs:

Renewals: Sam Bennett, Christoph Pfingsten, Michael Schwarzmann, Rüdiger Selig

Cannondale-Drapac

Ins:

Outs: Albert Bettiol (BMC Racing), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), Davide Villella (Astana)

Renewals: Rigoberto Uran, Dylan Van Baarle, Michael Woods

Dimension Data

Ins: Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data Continental), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors)

Outs: Omar Fraile (Astana), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)



Renewals: Steve Cummings, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Jay Thomson, Jaco Venter, Johann van Zyl

FDJ

Ins: Georg Preidler (Team Sunweb), Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Sunweb), Benjamin Thomas (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre), Valentin Madouas (UC Nantes Atlantique)

Outs: Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Marc Fournier (Vital Concept), Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Jérémy Maison (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Lorrenzo Manzin (Vital Concept), Kevin Reza (Vital Concept)

Renewals: Mickael Delage, Ignatus Konovalovas, Matthieu Ladagnous, Benoît Vaugrenard

Katusha-Alpecin

Ins: Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Matteo Fabbro (Friuli Cycling Team), Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Outs: Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Mørkøv (Quick-Step Floors), Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie), Angel Vicioso (retired)

Renewals: Maxim Belkov, Jose Goncalves, Reto Hollenstein, Pavel Kochetkov, Tiago Machado, Jhonatan Restrepo, Simon Spilak, Ilnur Zakarin

LottoNL-Jumbo

Ins: Pascal Eenkhoorn (BMC Development Team), Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Outs: Steven Lammertink (Vital Concept)

Renewals: Koen Bouwman, Tom Leezer, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Paul Martens, Primoz Roglic, Bram Tankink

Lotto-Soudal

Ins:

Outs: Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jürgen Roelandts (BMC Racing), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (retired), Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb)

Renewals: Jasper De Buyst, Maxime Montfort, Jelle Wallays

Movistar

Ins: Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Oscaro)

Outs: Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), José Herrada (Cofidis), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Adriano Malori (retired), Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates)

Renewals: Jorge Arcas, Nelson Oliveira, Antonio Pedredo

Orica-Scott

Ins: Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors), Cameron Meyer, Mikel Nieve (Team Sky), Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors)

Outs:

Renewals: Sam Bewley, Mathew Hayman, Jack Haig, Michael Hepburn, Christopher Juul-Jensen, Svein Tuft

Quick-Step Floors

Ins: Fabio Jakobsen (SEG Racing Academy), Michael Mørkøv (Katusha-Alpecin), Jhonathan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman), Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis), Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Outs: Jack Bauer (Orica-Scott), Tom Boonen (retired), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Matteo Trentin (Orica-Scott), Julien Vermote (Dimension Data)

Renewals: Julian Alapahilippe, Tim Declercq, Dries Devenyns, Fernando Gaviria, Philippe Gilbert, Bob Jungels, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Maximiliano Richeze, Fabio Sabatini, Pieter Serry, Zdenek Stybar, Niki Terpstra, Petr Vakoc

Team Sky

Ins: Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors), Christopher Lawless (Axeon Hagens Berman), Pavel Sivakov (BMC Development)

Outs: Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin), Peter Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Mikel Nieve (Orica-Scott), Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Renewals: Chris Froome, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas

Team Sunweb

Ins: Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott), Michael Storer (Mitchelton-Scott), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Martijn Tusveld (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal)

Outs: Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Bert De Backer (Vital Concept), George Preidler (FDJ), Ramon Sinkeldam (FDJ), Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Fortuneo-Oscaro)

Renewals: Søren Kragh Andersen, Nikias Arndt, Tom Dumoulin, Sam Oomen, Laurens Ten Dam, Max Walscheid

Trek-Segafredo

Ins: Alex Frame (JLT Condor), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac)

Outs: Alberto Contador (retired), Edward Theuns (Team Sunweb), Haimar Zubeldia (retired),

Renewals: Julien Bernard, Fabio Felline, Kiel Reijnen

UAE Team Emirates

Ins: Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha-Alpecin), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Rory Sutherland (Movistar)

Outs: Louis Meintjes (Dimension Data)

Renewals: Matteo Bono, Simone Consonni, Valerio Conti, Kristjan Durasek, Roberto Ferrari, Marco Marcato, Simone Petilli