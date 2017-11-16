Data reveals the most powerful sprinters of 2017, and their numbers are pretty mind-blowing

Velon pulls together the biggest numbers produced this year

If you’ve ever wondered what sort of numbers the world’s top sprinters are able to produce, and also how you measure up, then Velon has pulled together the most powerful sprints which it measured over the course of the 2017 season.

Fittingly the top spot goes to three-time world champion Peter Sagan, who unleashed his best sprint of the year on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Going for an early sprint, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider surged clear of his rivals to win by a handsome margin, averaging 1,220 watts for 18 seconds, hitting a five-second peak power of 1,417 watts and a top speed of 76kmh.

Next best on the day was home favourite Michael Albasini, and looking at the data it’s easy to see why he couldn’t come close to Sagan, with an average power of 847 watts and a five-second peak power that was nearly 200 watts lower than Sagan’s 18-second power.

However Sagan’s peak power is put in the shade by one his sprint rivals, who produced his biggest numbers of the year in an effort which wasn’t even good enough to get him the victory.

André Greipel finished eighth on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia as Fernando Gaviria took the win, with the German having found himself out of position going into the final few hundred metres.

Launching his sprint from a long way back and into the win, Greipel hit a huge five-second peak power of 1,619 watts, the biggest that Velon recorded all year, topping out at 69kmh with an average power of 1,212 watts.

Unfortunately the data only covers certain riders from 10 races in the calendar, but gives a glimpse of some of the amazing power numbers that the world’s top professionals are able to pump out.