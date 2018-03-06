Team England Commonwealth Games team announced with no WorldTour riders

27 riders named in squad for Commonwealth Games in Australia

The English team for the cycling events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has been announced, with no WorldTour riders and only one Pro Continental rider in the squad.

Aqua Blue Sport’s Adam Blythe is the most experienced member of the road race and time trial teams, with Ian Bibby, Dan Bigham, Chris Latham, Harry Tanfield, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood, and Tom Stewart making up the rest of the men’s team, while Hayley Simmonds, Melissa Lowther, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Eleanor Dickinson, and Abigail Van Twisk.

There is more experience in the track teams, including Paralympic champions Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott, and Olympic champion Philip Hindes.

However the youthful team includes a number of up-and-coming riders who tasted success at the recent Track World Championships, including Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi who won gold in the team pursuit, and Emily Nelson who took gold in the madison.

English riders took six gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including victories in the men’s time trial through Alex Dowsett and the women’s road race through the Lizzie Armitstead. The men’s road race also saw a victor from the home nations with Geraint Thomas taking victory.

Both Wales and the Isle of Man have included WorldTour riders in their road teams, with Luke Rowe and Scott Davies being selected for the Welsh squad, while Mark Cavendish will ride as part of the Manx team.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place on the Gold Coast in Australia between April 4-18. Unlike the courses in Glasgow which featured numerous testing hills, the road races in Australia look well-suited to the sprinters, with relatively flat courses along the coast near Brisbane.

Team England cycling squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Lauren Bate

Ian Bibby

Daniel Bigham

Adam Blythe

Frazer Clacherty

Eleanor Dickinson

Kian Emadi

Ethan Hayter

Philip Hindes

Emily Kay

Annie Last

Christopher Latham

Melissa Lowther

Katy Marchant

Emily Nelson

Ryan Owens

Rebecca Raybould

Evie Richards

Helen Scott (pilot)

Hayley Simmonds

Thomas Stewart

Charlie Tanfield

Harry Tanfield

Sophie Thornhill

Joseph Truman

Abigail Van Twisk

Oliver Wood